Gauff joins Williams and Wozniacki in ASB Classic doubles draw

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 10:42

The teen American duo Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff and Catherine ‘Caty’ McNally have confirmed they’ll play doubles together at the ASB Classic.

The pair who are both still eligible for junior tournaments, won their first WTA doubles tournament in Citi Open in their first appearance together at a WTA event. The teen queens then went on to play at the US Open via a wildcard, making the round of 16. In their two final doubles events this year, the pair advanced to the semi finals in Austria and captured their second WTA doubles title in Luxemburg. ‘McCoco’ as the team has been dubbed is clearly one of the forms combos on tour right now.

The young duo saw the same success in the junior ranks winning the US junior doubles titles in their debut appearance together last year.

Gauff hit the headlines in June by firstly becoming the youngest to ever qualify for the singles main draw at Wimbledon, then by beating tennis legend and her idol Venus Williams in the first round. The youngster continued her winning ways and made it to the second week of the grand slam confirming herself as the "future of American tennis". The young protégé went on to win her first WTA tournament in Austria where she beat world No. 8 Kiki Bertens. She’s now the youngest player ranked in the top 100 and has a career-high ranking of No. 68 in the world.

McCoco’s confirmation comes a day after tennis legends Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki announced their decision to play doubles together in Auckland, and Tournament Director Karl Budge is thrilled about how the field is coming together.

"The Women’s Doubles field really rounds out an epic line up for us this year across both Women’s and Men’s Weeks, which includes a mixture of super stars and super teens" said Budge.

"With Serena, Caroline and now Coco confirmed for both singles and doubles, fans will almost be guaranteed to see these superstars each day over the opening round. Monday and Tuesday will be our best yet" continued Budge.

The 2020 ASB Classic doubles draw looks set to deliver some of the tournament’s most exciting games ever more star pairings likely to be confirmed with additional places in the draw allocated for sign-ins once players arrive in Auckland.

The ASB Classic will span for two weeks; the women's tournament kicking off on January 6 to January 12 followed by the Men’s tournament from January 13 to 18. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek and you can purchase tickets either online, over the phone on (0800 842 538) or in person at one of the agencies listed on the event website.

2020 ASB Classic Women’s Doubles Field - Main Draw Direct Acceptance

Johanna Larsson and Caroline Dolehide

Renata Varocova and Lara Arruabarrena

Desirae Krawczyk and Vania King

Alexa Guarachi and Kaitlyn Christian

Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino

Viktoria Kuzmova and Yana Sizikova

Katarina Srebotnik and Monique Adamczak

Luisa Stefani and Hayley Carter

Catherine McNally and Cori Gauff

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend

Arina Rodionova and Jessica Moore