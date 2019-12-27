Lister returns for Stags showdown

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 12:00

The Auckland ACES take a familiar squad to New Plymouth as the side look to turn their Dream11 Super Smash fortunes around against the Central Stags.

Ben Lister returns to the squad, having been ruled out with illness for Sunday's 28-run loss to the Knights. Jamie Brown makes way for the left-arm paceman.

Middle-order batsmen Robert O'Donnell also takes leave as Head Coach Heinrich Malan reduces his squad to 12 for the road trip.

Captain Craig Cachopa is excited to hit the road as the ACES play the Stags tomorrow before the Firebirds and Kings come to town, over the next five days.

"The boys are feeling refreshed and relaxed after taking a break for Christmas with family and friends.

"We're excited to get stuck in. We have a string of matches now, so there's no better time for us to get a few wins and gather some momentum."

MATCH DETAILS:

Central Stags vs. Auckland ACES

Saturday 28 December

Pukekura Park

4.10 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Central Stags

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

Upcoming Milestones:

Ronnie Hira - 100 Super Smash wickets. (Currently on 98)

Mitchell McClenaghan - 50 T20 wickets for Auckland (Currently on 49)