Lister returns for Stags showdown

The Auckland ACES take a familiar squad to New Plymouth as the side look to turn their Dream11 Super Smash fortunes around against the Central Stags.
Ben Lister returns to the squad, having been ruled out with illness for Sunday's 28-run loss to the Knights. Jamie Brown makes way for the left-arm paceman.
Middle-order batsmen Robert O'Donnell also takes leave as Head Coach Heinrich Malan reduces his squad to 12 for the road trip.
Captain Craig Cachopa is excited to hit the road as the ACES play the Stags tomorrow before the Firebirds and Kings come to town, over the next five days.
"The boys are feeling refreshed and relaxed after taking a break for Christmas with family and friends.
"We're excited to get stuck in. We have a string of matches now, so there's no better time for us to get a few wins and gather some momentum."
MATCH DETAILS:
Central Stags vs. Auckland ACES
Saturday 28 December
Pukekura Park
4.10 pm
ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Central Stags
Craig Cachopa (c)
Corey Anderson
Mark Chapman
Martin Guptill
Ronnie Hira
Ben Lister
Mitchell McClenaghan
Colin Munro
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
Upcoming Milestones:
Ronnie Hira - 100 Super Smash wickets. (Currently on 98)
Mitchell McClenaghan - 50 T20 wickets for Auckland (Currently on 49)
