Hearts hunt fifth win in New Plymouth

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 12:00

The Auckland HEARTS make one change to their unbeaten Dream11 Super Smash squad to take on the Central Hinds at Pukekura Park.

Fran Jonas in unavailable for the next three matches as Head Coach Nick White is mindful of keeping the young left-arm orthodox spinner fresh.

The squad is otherwise unchanged with Katie Perkins, the HEARTS' leading runscorer in this year's competition, averaging 98.50 after the opening four matches.

White has been impressed with the way Perkins has lead from the front.

"Katie has been excellent with the bat, assessing the conditions nicely and batting with superb rhythm."

The HEARTS first-year coach also heaped praise on the rest of his squad.

"There have been plenty of top contributions with the bat from Anna, Lauren, Saachi and Holly through the first four rounds.

"The bowling unit has been put under constant pressure from quality players and have shown great skill and composure so far."

MATCH DETAILS:

Central Hinds vs. Auckland HEARTS

Saturday 28 December

Pukekura Park

12.40 pm

HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Central Hinds

Anna Peterson (c)

Bella Armstrong

Lauren Down

Holly Huddleston

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Regina Lilii

Roz McNeill

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Saachi Shahri

Natasha van Tilburg