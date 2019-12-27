Hearts hunt fifth win in New Plymouth

|
The Auckland HEARTS make one change to their unbeaten Dream11 Super Smash squad to take on the Central Hinds at Pukekura Park.
Fran Jonas in unavailable for the next three matches as Head Coach Nick White is mindful of keeping the young left-arm orthodox spinner fresh.
The squad is otherwise unchanged with Katie Perkins, the HEARTS' leading runscorer in this year's competition, averaging 98.50 after the opening four matches.
White has been impressed with the way Perkins has lead from the front.
"Katie has been excellent with the bat, assessing the conditions nicely and batting with superb rhythm."
The HEARTS first-year coach also heaped praise on the rest of his squad.
"There have been plenty of top contributions with the bat from Anna, Lauren, Saachi and Holly through the first four rounds.
"The bowling unit has been put under constant pressure from quality players and have shown great skill and composure so far."
MATCH DETAILS:
Central Hinds vs. Auckland HEARTS
Saturday 28 December
Pukekura Park
12.40 pm
HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Central Hinds
Anna Peterson (c)
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Holly Huddleston
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg
