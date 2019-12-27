Special milestone for Auret and Parkes at New Plymouth

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 16:24

An impressive front-running performance to win on debut by the well-related Massiff Princess at New Plymouth on Friday brought up a significant milestone for trainer Fraser Auret and jockey Johnathan Parkes.

Sent forward to dispute the pace by Parkes, Massiff Princess was keen in her work and soon had the field well spread out in her wake. Given a breather approaching the home bend the four-year-old Iffraaj mare maintained a bold gallop to fend off the challenge of runner-up Zealand by a neat length at the line.

The victory made it win number one hundred for Auret and Parkes as a combination and was particularly fitting that it was aboard a John Bromley-bred and owned galloper given the rich success the pair have enjoyed with Bromley runners including multiple Group One winner Julinsky Prince.

With Auret having now trained 251 winners, the relationship with Parkes has been invaluable and one that Auret was quick to acknowledge after giving a brief insight into his impressive debutant.

"She’s a nice staying type of mare that has taken five trials and about two years to get her here," Auret said.

"She does have a lot to learn but when the penny drops, I think there is a handy horse there.

"It is very special (the victory) and especially as it is on one of John Bromley’s horses.

"It’s a huge thank you to Johnathan as he has an amazing work ethic and we have a lot of special memories."

Parkes was also delighted with the result although he admitted that Massiff Princess had proven to a be a real handful during the race.

"It’s only her first start and she is still pretty green as she has to learn to relax a bit more," he said.

"All and all she has raced good and has managed to pull the win off.

"Fraser has always given me a lot of support over the years, along with his owners, so it’s terrific to get the 100 wins together."

A daughter of Bromley’s handy racemare Assertive Princess, Massiff Princess is the younger half-sister of useful stayer Commanding Prince.

Parkes quickly brought up a double for the day when successful aboard the Jaime-Lee Lupton-trained Aquila Star in the fourth race on the programme. - NZ Racing Desk