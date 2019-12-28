Giants edge Tuatara in pitching duel

Saturday, 28 December, 2019 - 00:47

The league-leading Adelaide Giants have come out on top in a pitcher’s duel against the Auckland Tuatara with a 1-0 win in Adelaide.

Jared Koenig (5IP, 1 earned run, 7 hits, 2 strike outs), in what was likely his last start in a Tuatara uniform, battled hard without his best stuff but gave the visitors enough of a platform to have a chance to win the game.

The big left-hander has now been signed by the Oakland Athletics and is likely to head back to the United States in the coming days.

The Giants out-hit the Tuatara 10-4 on the night and starting pitcher Chase Cunningham regularly got ahead of the Tuatara hitters.

Andrew Marck singled in the ninth to give the visitors a chance to score the tying run but they couldn’t bring him home.

Elliot Johnstone impressed in three innings of relief - striking out five and allowing no runs on three hits to continue his strong run of form out of the bullpen.

Newcomer Isac Franklin, Josh Morgan and Josh McAdams joined Marck in getting a hit on the night.

The two sides - who currently lead their respective divisions - will meet in a double header later on Saturday.