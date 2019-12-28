Palmerston North 16-year-old called into Central Hinds

|
Promising Palmerston North 16-year-old Ashtuti Kumar could be making her CENTRAL HINDS debut at Pukekura Park today after a late change to the squad for today’s Dream11 Super Smash match against the Auckland Hearts.
Suva-born, Manawatu-raised Kumar replaces Kerry Tomlinson who dislocated and broke a finger whilst batting against Wellington Blaze at the same ground yesterday, while Melissa Hansen also dislocated a finger.
Allrounder Kumar is fresh off starring with both bat and ball in the NZC Under-21 national championships won by Central Districts last week in Lincoln.
Gates will open from 11.40AM at Pukekura Park with tickets available online from Ticketek or the gate.
Spectators are encouraged to arrive with plenty of time to avoid queues, with a large walk-up expected in warm,fine conditions.
CENTRAL HINDS
v AUCKLAND HEARTS
Dream11 Super Smash - Women’s Game Seven
Saturday 28 December 2019
CENTRAL STAGS
v AUCKLAND ACES
Dream11 Super Smash - Men’s Game Six
Saturday 28 December 2019
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Both games 4.10pm live on SKY Sport
Central Stags Dream 11 Super Smash full schedule
