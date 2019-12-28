Former world No 10 and 3 time ASB Classic finalist headline qualifying draw

Saturday, 28 December, 2019 - 12:13

Former world No 10 Coco Vandeweghe and the 2010 ASB Classic Champion Yanina Wickmayer will headline the qualifying draw for the ASB Classic next weekend.

American Coco is on the comeback trail after suffering a serious foot injury in 2018 that immobilised her and kept her on the side lines for 10 months. It was terrible timing for the New York native as she’d just come off the best year of her career.

In 2017, Coco beat world No 1 Angelique Kerber on route to her first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open. She repeated the feat later that year at the US Open, beating world No 1 Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. The powerful American reached a further three quarterfinals that year before breaking into the top ten for the first time.

Coco set foot back on court again in July, and the ASB Classic will be another step forward in her journey back to the top.

Belgian Yanina Wickmayer has captured five WTA singles titles in her long-standing career, including the ASB Classic title in 2010, and went on reach two more finals in Auckland (2011 and 2013).

The 30-year old has been a consistent top 100 player since 2008, and in 2010 she was just two spots shy of a year-end top ten finish. Clearly Wickmayer plays her best tennis in Auckland, and she will need to produce that again if she wants to get through the qualifying draw.

Tournament Director Karl Budge is happy to see such a strong group of players contest qualifying, and excited to see who comes out on top.

"Qualifying gives a chance to announce yourself on the WTA stage. You only have to look at last year where Bianca came through qualifying to reach the final and go on to finish number 5 in the world. With players like Coco in the draw, someone who was top ten 18 months ago, a repeat of last year could very well be on the cards" said Budge.

Qualifying for the ASB Classic starts on Saturday 4 January with four players advancing to the main draw.

2020 ASB Classic Women’s Qualifying

Kateryna Kozlova (91)

Kristie Ahn (94)

Paula Badosa (97)

Camila Giorgi (99)

Coco Vandeweghe (100) SR

Ana Bogdan (105)

Nao Hibino (106)

Tamara Korpatsch (110)

Aliona Bolsova (115)

Ysaline Bonaventure (116)

Greet Minnen (118)

Catherine McNally (120)

Usue Maitane Arconada (134)

Kurumi Nara (139)

Allie Kiick (143)

Caroline Dolehide (146)

Ann Li (149)

Veronica Cepede Royg (151)

Yanina Wickmayer (153)

Giulia Gatto-Monticone (155)

Lara Arruabarrena (156)

Irina Bara (164)

Robin Anderson (165)

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (166)

Bibiane Schoofs (168)

Isabella Shinikova (171)

Mayo Hibi (172)

Varvara Lepchenko (173)