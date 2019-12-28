Cricket: ACES win high-scoring thriller

Saturday, 28 December, 2019 - 21:49

The Auckland ACES withstood a huge late charge from the Central Stags to win by two runs at Pukekura Park, their first of the Dream11 Super Smash season.

Set an imposing 211 to win after an outstanding showing from the ACES batting lineup, the Stags looked well off the pace needing 40 runs to win off the final two overs. However, some lusty blows from Josh Clarkson, followed by a sensational cameo from Willem Ludick (27- off 7) meant that Stags fell just short of tying the match on the last delivery in a thrilling contest.

Winning the toss and batting first, the ACES openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro were patient early and then flourished to set an excellent platform.

When Guptill (43) and Munro (31) fell in quick succession, the ACES were 80-2 in the 10th over and the Stags had a chance to put the squeeze on.

However, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman came together and made sure the momentum continued the way of the visitors with a 50-run partnership off just 25 balls.

Phillips (27) was dismissed in the 14th over but the runs kept flowing. Corey Anderson hit two sixes in his 15, before Craig Cachopa came to the crease to join a rampant Chapman.

The pair put on an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls and found the boundary at will.

Chapman (63-) posted his fifty from 23 balls to propel the ACES to 210-4.

In reply, the Stags started steadily against some tidy bowling in the early overs. George Worker then got going, taking 18 runs from the sixth over.

When the field restrictions lifted, Sean Solia and Ronnie Hira bowled tight overs which saw the required rate begin to get away from the Stags.

George Worker continued to fight on after taking a blow to the gloves, blasting four sixes on his way to a classy 29-ball fifty.

Hira then struck two crucial blows in the 13th over. First, Worker was caught at long-off, then he bowled the dangerous Kieran Noema-Barnett for a duck three balls later.

Tom Bruce, who had struggled for timing early in his innings, flicked the switch with some brilliant hitting. He reached his half-century in 32 balls and with Josh Clarkson going well at the other end, the Stags were an outside chance.

But the required 40 off the last two overs proved too big of an ask even with the late heroics from Ludick and the ACES held on for a very important two-run victory.

The ACES head back to Auckland for the first of four successive matches at Eden Park, starting against the Wellington Firebirds on Monday. The Stags' next match is against the Otago Volts at McLean Park on January 2.

Captain’s knock powers Hinds

Central Hinds captain Jess Watkin had a day to remember to lead her side to a 22-run win over the previously unbeaten Auckland HEARTS at Pukekura Park.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Hinds skipper blasted 5 fours and 3 sixes inside the powerplay to have the Hinds racing along after six overs.

Watkin brought up her fifty from just 26 balls with fellow opener Emily Cunningham providing good support.

Anna Peterson brought herself into the attack in the 9th over and nabbed the key wicket of Watkin (56 off 31).

That breakthrough allowed the HEARTS to put the squeeze on with several tight overs dragging the run-rate back towards seven.

Further wickets proved hard to come by as Cunningham (45) and Natalie Dodd (40) batted together until the final over. Their partnership gave the innings stability and then impetus as the Hinds reached 161-3.

The start of the HEARTS chase mirrored the Hinds’ innings with a couple of tight overs followed by a flurry of boundaries by the captain. Peterson raced to 27 and the HEARTS passed 50 in the seventh over.

Watkin turned the match again in the Hinds' favour with the wickets of Peterson and Saachi Shahri in consecutive balls. Holly Huddleston fell soon after and the HEARTS were struggling at 54-3.

Bella Armstrong joined Katie Perkins and the pair gave the innings an immediate boost with 14 runs off the 10th over. Perkins took 13 runs from the 12th over and the match was in the balance.

Watkin turned to Rosemary Mair for a wicket and the pace bowler delivered in style by dismissing Armstrong (23 off 18) on her way to a wicket maiden.

Perkins (53- off 42) kept the HEARTS in the hunt but some tight overs at the end sealed an important win for the hosts.

The win is the Hinds’ third from seven games to keep them firmly in the playoff race. The HEARTS return home to take on the table-topping Wellington Blaze at Eden Park’s Outer Oval on Monday.

COMING UP:

Sunday, December 29

Otago Sparks v Northern Spirit, Molyneux Park

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Otago Volts v Knights, Molyneux Park

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

Monday, December 30

Auckland HEARTS v Wellington Blaze, Eden Park Outer Oval

12:30pm

DOUBLEHEADER

Auckland ACES v Wellington Firebirds, Eden Park Outer Oval

4:00pm

Otago Sparks v Canterbury Magicians, Molyneux Park

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Otago Volts v Canterbury Kings, Molyneux Park

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport