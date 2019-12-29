Two new faces for injury-hit Auckland Hearts

Sunday, 29 December, 2019 - 12:00

Injury has forced the Auckland HEARTS to make a pair of changes ahead of a top-of-the-table clash with the Wellington Blaze in the Dream11 Super Smash.

Lauren Down continues to recover from taking a short ball to the grille of her helmet, while Jesse Prasad is also ruled out, with a broken finger. Both knocks were suffered during yesterday's 22-run loss to the Central Hinds.

Head Coach Nick White calls up young duo Amie Hucker and Izzy Gaze, who are both in-line to make Dream11 Super Smash debuts.

Hucker made her debut for the HEARTS last summer in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the 17-year old recently captained Epsom Girls Grammar School to the Gillette Venus Cup title in early December.

15-year old Gaze joins the HEARTS squad for the first time having led the Auckland U17 Girls side before Christmas.

Having been on the road for the first half of the Dream11 Super Smash, the HEARTS return home for four matches at Eden Park Outer Oval and captain Anna Peterson is excited to play in front of a home crowd.

"We're looking forward to being back at Eden Park and the challenges that come with that."

Peterson knows the HEARTS will relish the opportunity to take on the defending champions at home.

"The Blaze have shown they are the team to beat and we look forward to stepping up to the challenge tomorrow.

"With a quick turnaround, we will need to recover well and make sure we take the lessons from our last match."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland HEARTS vs. Wellington Blaze

Monday 30 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

12.30 pm

HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Wellington Blaze

Anna Peterson (c)

Bella Armstrong

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Regina Lilii

Roz McNeill

Katie Perkins

Saachi Shahri

Natasha van Tilburg