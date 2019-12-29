Aces unchanged for flying Firebirds

Sunday, 29 December, 2019 - 12:00

It's home time for the ACES as Head Coach Heinrich Malan names an unchanged squad to take on the high-flying Wellington Firebirds at the Eden Park Outer Oval.

The ACES snuck home by two runs on Saturday in a high-scoring affair against the Central Stags and now have a four-match home stretch as Craig Cachopa's side push for a playoff spot.

Cachopa knows the ACES' thrilling last-ball win over the Stags will give the side a lift ahead of tomorrow's clash with the Firebirds.

"The guys are feeling confident after getting a close win under our belts."

A return to the Outer Oval will almost certainly boost the mood in the squad as well with the ACES playing three matches over the next six days.

"We're looking forward to getting back to Eden Park. It's a ground we know well and one where we play some good cricket.

"It's always exciting to play in front of our home crowd. We had some great support down at the Outer Oval last season."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland ACES vs. Wellington Firebirds

Monday 30 December

Eden Park Outer Oval

4.00 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Wellington Firebirds

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak