Kitchen gets Volts home in thriller

Sunday, 29 December, 2019 - 22:29

Anaru Kitchen belted a final ball six to clinch a six-wicket victory for the Otago Volts in a thrilling Dream11 Super Smash clash at Molyneux Park.

Kitchen only needed a single off Daryl Mitchell's last delivery to seal the win for the Volts but with the field in he took the aerial route, smashing a full toss into the jubilant home crowd.

With the Volts needing 14 to win, Mitchell made the perfect start to the 20th over by removing Dean Foxcroft (22). With eight still needed off two balls the decisive moment came with the fifth delivery, a no-ball which Kitchen hit to fine leg for four.

The free hit that followed went for two which had the scores tied with one ball remaining.

Chasing 180 for victory, Hamish Rutherford (29 off 13) got the innings off to a fast start for the Volts.

The in-form duo of Nick Kelly (54 off 42) and Neil Broom (36 off 31) then combined for an 81-run partnership which had the Volts in the box seat at 118-1 in the 13th over.

When Broom was dismissed the Knights seamers put five tight overs together to pull the Volts right back and set up the grandstand finish.

Earlier in the day, Tim Seifert was at his belligerent best for the Knights with 54 from 31. Mitchell (39 off 26) and Scott Kuggeleijn (35 off 19) also played excellent cameos to lift the Knights to a competitive total at the break.

With the win, the Volts move back to the top of the ladder and are in action at Molyneux Park again tomorrow against the Canterbury Kings. The Knights sit at the bottom of the standings with one win to date and will be looking to bounce back against the Wellington Firebirds on New Year’s Day.

Sparks all-rounders shine

Strong performances from the all-rounders secured the Otago Sparks an important 10-run win over the Northern Spirit in Alexandra.

Chasing 147 for victory, the Spirit were well placed until the Sparks bowlers stepped up in the final six overs, restricting the runs and taking five wickets.

Leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-28) started the late rally with the dismissal of Brooke Halliday (15) in the 15th over.

Hannah Darlington bowled Spirit captain Felicity Leydon-Davis (40) with an in-swinger in the next over to bring the match into the balance.

Darlington struck again the 19th over and the Spirit needed 14 off the final over with two new batters at the crease.

Hayley Jensen finished the job in style, restricting the Spirit to only three runs and taking two wickets.

Sent in to bat first, Suzie Bates continued her strong form for the hosts with 49 from 36 at the top of the order. Her innings included eight boundaries and had her side well placed at 88-3 in the 12th over upon her departure.

Handy contributions from Jensen (21), Wellington (21) and Darlington (18) kept the score moving in the latter overs.

It is the second win from six games for the Sparks who remain in fifth place, narrowly behind the Spirit who have two wins from their five matches.

