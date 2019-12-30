Somerville to replace injured Boult for Sydney Test

Monday, 30 December, 2019 - 06:31

Auckland Aces off-spinner Will Somerville has been called into the BLACKCAPS Test squad for the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney on January 3.

Somerville will replace pace-bowler Trent Boult who is returning home to New Zealand after suffering a fracture to his right hand.

Coach Gary Stead said the inclusion of Somerville was a nod to the expected conditions in Sydney.

"There’s no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," said Stead.

"Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

"The fact he’s played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

Since debuting against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi one year ago, Somerville played two further Tests for the BLACKCAPS in Sri Lanka in August and boasts 14 wickets at an average of 25.

Somerville will link up with the squad in Sydney on Tuesday.