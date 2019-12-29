Giants pip Tuatara for series win

Sunday, 29 December, 2019 - 23:02

The Auckland Tuatara have fallen to the league-leading Adelaide Giants 2-1 in their series finale in Adelaide on Sunday night.

The win sees the Giants, who have the best record in the Australian Baseball League, claim a 3-1 series win over the Tuatara, who maintain their lead in the Northeast division despite the loss.

Starting pitcher Josh Collmenter was sharp in five scoreless innings but he couldn’t get any run support from his teammates and the game remained a 0-0 ballgame through five innings.

He struck out three while conceding only two hits and issued just a pair of walks.

Mak Fox took the loss after allowing both runs before Emerson Martinez kept the Tuatara close with 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball.

The Giants scored a pair of runs in the sixth to grab the lead before Kim Won-seok drove in Kent Blackstone to halve the deficit in the eighth.

The Tuatara managed just six hits on the night - Blackstone with two of them - in what continued a pretty lean series for the side’s offense.

They return to North Harbour Stadium on Thursday night for a cross-division match-up against Geelong Korea.