Globe-Trotter Sherrock's world series honour

Monday, 30 December, 2019 - 16:00

Fallon Sherrock is to enjoy further global stardom during 2020 after accepting an invitation to compete in all PDC World Series of Darts events.

Following her historic victory over Ted Evetts at Alexandra Palace before Christmas, the 25-year-old had been included in the field for the 2020 US Darts Masters as the World Series visits the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

She subsequently overcame world number 11 Mensur Suljovic before bowing out to Chris Dobey 4-2 on Friday, having led 2-1 during another impressive performance.

Sherrock has now been included for the remaining five international World Series of Darts events, to be held in Copenhagen, Germany, New Zealand and the double-header in Australia.

"I'm so excited to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to play on the World Series next year," said Sherrock. "Being included in just the US Darts Masters was amazing enough but to now be able to go worldwide is something I could only dream of.

"The last week or so has been incredible for me and the reaction I've received from around the world has been crazy. I've loved every minute of it and I couldn't have asked for anything more.

"I want to keep improving my game and the World Series will be another chance for me to show what I can do. I'm really grateful for the opportunity and I hope I can carry on where I left off in the World Championship."

PDC Chairman Barry Hearn said: "Fallon has represented women's darts magnificently at the World Championship and we're delighted to give her a global stage to compete on now in the World Series of Darts.

"We remain committed to furthering opportunities for female players and Fallon's achievements put her at the forefront of this. She has acquitted herself superbly and we can't wait for her to be a part of the World Series this year."

The 2020 World Series of Darts will begin with the US Darts Masters on June 5-6 as the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden hosts the sport's top players, with eight PDC stars set to face off against eight North American qualifiers. Tickets for the US Darts Masters are available through www.ticketmaster.com.

The inaugural Nordic Darts Masters will then be held at Forum Copenhagen on June 12-13 as Denmark hosts a new World Series of Darts event. Tickets for the Nordic Darts Masters are available through www.ticketmaster.dk.

The NZ Darts Masters will return to Hamilton's Claudelands Arena on August 21-22, with details of a double-header in Australia and the German Darts Masters to be confirmed in due course.

Tickets for the NZ Darts Masters will be available in due course from www.ticketek.co.nz.