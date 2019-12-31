New Zealand Rugby celebrates latest Knight and Officer in New Year Honours

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 05:32

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) welcomes its newest Knight, Sir Steve Hansen, and latest Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) Steve Tew, after both were named in the New Zealand Royal Honours list today.

Former All Blacks Head Coach Sir Steve Hansen joins a small group of New Zealanders appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, recognising a remarkable career in coaching.

Outgoing New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew (ONZM) has been appointed Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby and sports administration.

New Zealand Rugby Chair Brent Impey congratulated both men on their appointments.

"Steve is one of the greatest ever All Black coaches, including playing a critical role in the back-to-back World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015.

"His extraordinary skills saw him lead the All Blacks through a wonderful period during which he was named World Rugby’s best coach in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

"Steve Hansen’s knighthood for services to rugby recognises his exceptional involvement and contribution to the game and we applaud this very special achievement.

"Steve Tew’s 25-year career as a rugby administrator has been outstanding.

"Under his leadership as Chief Executive of NZR he significantly improved revenues, hosted the 2011 Rugby World Cup, won the rights to host the 2021 Rugby World Cup, championed women’s rugby and led NZR’s diversity and inclusion programme.

"The rugby community in New Zealand and internationally has a huge amount of respect for Steve Tew and we extend our heartfelt congratulations on becoming an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit."

New NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson added his congratulations: "What both men have achieved for the black jersey and for rugby in Canterbury, Crusaders’ region deserve recognition and I am delighted for them."