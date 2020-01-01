Big games for Central Stags, Hinds at McLean Park

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 11:25

The Central Stags and Hinds squads have been announced for this Thursday’s crunch Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader at Napier’s McLean Park - a key contest looming for both teams.

Defending men’s champions the Stags and the resurgent Hinds both remain in Finals contention, needing a strong finish through the back end of their respective campaigns to fend off challengers.

After a dramatic end to their big-scoring Pukekura Park doubleheaders this week - which saw Napier-based Willem Ludick smash three sixes and a four off the last five balls against the Aces, only to land inches short of a tied game - the Stags have bobbed down to third on the men's table as they prepare to meet the top of the table Otago Volts at McLean Park.

After six rounds, surprise leaders the Volts hold an eight-point lead which the Stags can trim to just four points with a win in their last home game before the mid-January finals, with the top three sides to make the cut.

Meanwhile the Central Hinds have emerged as the dark horse of the women’s title fight after becoming the first side to defeat the stellar Auckland Hearts with a solid 22-run win in New Plymouth.

The Hinds are New Zealand’s defending national one-day champions - but didn’t win a single game in last year’s T20 Super Smash. This summer, they’ve now gone three from seven to sit third-equal on points - and have notably defeated last year’s Grand Finalists the Canterbury Magicians both home and away.

The second of those wins was the perfect way to celebrate their first historic appearance at McLean Park last week, and co-captains Jess Watkin and Hannah Rowe’s team will be looking to dish up a repeat this Thursday when they face a reinvigorated Otago Sparks team who have WHITE FERNS star Suzie Bates back from the Women’s Big Bash across the ditch and making an impact. Both sides will head into the Napier match with three wins from seven rounds in a head ot head battle to remain on course for a berth in the top three qualifying spots.

Twenty-one-year-old Watkin has been in sensational touch, coming off the fastest T20 half century in the Central Hinds’ history, having reached the milestone in just 26 balls against the Hearts as she continues to dominate attacks on both formats this summer.

Her opening wicket stand with Emily Cunningham - who blitzed a career best 45 at the other end - was just one boundary shy of rewriting the Central Hinds’ all-time opening wicket record, the powerhouse stand ended at 76 with Watkin’s dismissal on 56 off 31 balls.

Watkin's half century is understood to be the second fastest in NZ women’s domestic T20 history, with Northern Spirit’s Katie Gurrey having hit 50 off 24 balls against the Central Hinds in Lincoln a few weeks earlier this season - a match in which Watkin also slaughtered 50 off 31 balls.

The Stags have sprung no surprises in a squad trimmed from 13 to 12 for the last home round, uncapped spinner Jayden Lennox dropping out in the only adjustment from New Plymouth, while the Hinds have retained Suva-born, ManawatÅ«-raised Ashtuti Kumar after the 16-year-old’s impressive debut in the field in the last round.

Kumar was called in at short notice after Kerry Tomlinson was sidelined with a hairline fracture of her right little finger while batting against Wellington Blaze in New Plymouth.

The Hinds’ squad has been expanded from 12 to 13 for this round, Monique Rees returning from a thumb injury sustained at the National Under-19 championships( won by the CD U19 side captained by Rees) and Melissa Hansen recovering from a dislocated finger suffered while fielding against Wellington Blaze on Friday in New Plymouth.

Gates will open at McLean Park at 2.40PM ahead of the Hinds start time of 3.40PM, with the Stags beginning under lights at 7.10PM. Doubleheader tickets - available from Ticketek or at the gate - gain entry to both matches on the same day and spectators wearing green will be in to win spot prizes as both the Stags and Hinds look start the New Year off with a win.

Following their final day at home, the Stags will hit the road to play in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin, with the Hinds joining them for crunch doubleheaders on the Auckland and Dunedin legs.

The Stags and Hinds will train this afternoon at Nelson Park. Napier.

CENTRAL HINDS v OTAGO SPARKS

Dream11 Super Smash - Women’s Game Eight of 10

Thursday 2 January 2020

McLean Park, Napier

3.40pm live on SKY Sport and Radio Sport

Jess WATKIN (co-captain) - Whanganui

Hannah ROWE (co-captain) - ManawatÅ«

Georgia ATKINSON - Wairarapa

Kate BAXTER - Taranaki

Emily CUNNINGHAM - Taranaki

Natalie DODD - wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Claudia GREEN - Nelson

Mikaela GREIG - ManawatÅ«

Melissa HANSEN - Wairarapa

Rosemary MAIR - Hawke’s Bay

Ashtuti KUMAR - ManawatÅ«

Monique REES - Taranaki

Anlo VAN DEVENTER - Wairarapa

CENTRAL STAGS v OTAGO VOLTS

Dream11 Super Smash - Men’s Game Six of 10

Thursday 2 January 2020

McLean Park, Napier

7.10pm live on SKY Sport and Radio Sport

Tom BRUCE (captain) - Taranaki

Josh CLARKSON - Nelson

Dane CLEAVER (w) - ManawatÅ«

Christian LEOPARD - Hawke’s Bay

Willem LUDICK - Nelson

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz PATEL - Hawke’s Bay

Seth RANCE - Wairarapa

Blair TICKNER - Hawke’s Bay

Ryan WATSON - Taranaki

Ben WHEELER - Marlborough

George WORKER - ManawatÅ«

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young

