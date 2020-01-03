Central Stags and Central Hinds named for key Auckland clashes

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 11:23

The Central Stags and Central Hinds have touched down in Auckland looking for a good day out at Eden Park Outer Oval tomorrow.

Both sides remain in Dream11 Super Smash finals contention, with the top three teams in the men's and women's comps to progress to the Elimination Final/Grand Final in just under two weeks' time.

The Stags have enjoyed a solid record at Outer Oval, having beaten hosts the Aces there in the Elimination Final there for two years straight to progress to the Grand Final for the past two seasons.

Tomorrow afternoon's showdown is a head-to-head battle for priority on the table, the Aces having dropped to fourth after defending champions the Stags beat current leaders the Volts last night in a thrilling win at McLean Park.

An Aces win would see them leapfrog the Stags to equal second on points while another Stags victory will catapult the side to equal top points with the Volts, with two further rounds to come after Auckland in Christchurch against the Kings and Dunedin against the Volts.

The Central Hinds also remain contenders in the women’s division and will likely need to win both their final two games to secure a spot, after a tough loss to a star-stacked Sparks side yesterday.

The Hinds have picked up three wins from their campaign, against good sides - and have already beaten the Hearts once this season, at Pukekura Park last weekend.

The Hinds have named an unchanged squad for tomorrow's rematch which starts at 12.40PM and will be broadcast live on SKY.

The Stags have meanwhile taken the same 12 to Auckland as for the Volts game, in which Jayden Lennox was a late replacement for paceman Seth Rance who will sit the round out with an Achilles niggle.

The Aces will be without Will Somerville and Glenn Phillips who have both joined the BLACKCAPS squad in Australia.

The Stags-Aces clash begins at 4.10PM at Outer Oval, live on SKY.

A Central Districts A squad to play Wellington A will be named shortly.