Vile takes patient approach with promising three-year-old

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 11:46

Trainer Gary Vile will launch a two-pronged attack on Saturday’s Property Brokers 3YO 1400 on his home turf at Awapuni but is the first to admit he may well be running for only the minor money.

Lightly-raced three-year-olds Kick Start and Power ‘n’ Passion bring good form into the age group 1400m contest but are up against star filly Probabeel who will be making her much anticipated return to racing following an Australian spring campaign that saw her finish second in the Gr.1 Flight Stakes (1600m) at her last start.

"Both of my horses are lovely types and I think they have good futures ahead of them but we’re taking on a pretty special filly so I’m not that confident," Vile said.

"Power ‘n’ Passion will have blinkers for the first time, as she wouldn’t take the gaps that well at her last start.

"She worked up nicely during the week with them on and I’m expecting her to be running on strongly on Saturday.

"Kick Start won very well on Boxing Day and he has thrived as well so he should also go a good race."

Proisir gelding Kick Start broke maidens over 1200m on Boxing Day after finishing third behind the talented Mascarpone at Trentham with Vile believing he has the ability to compete at the top level.

"We’ve been a little bit behind the eight ball with him (Kick Start) as we were getting him ready to sell but that fell through," Vile said.

"He’s been quite green and is still on a steep learning curve but I think when he puts it all together, he will be up with the best of his age.

"At the moment he just needs to get out of the barriers better as he has been costing himself with tardy starts.

"Stepping up to the 1400m will suit him as I think could be a pretty good miler once he matures.

"We don’t have any real plans for him as we are just taking it step by step but, if he continues to improve, I can see him running in some of the good three-year-old races later in the season."

Vile is also looking for another improved performance from veteran stayer Jacksstar who will tackle the day’s feature event, the Japac Homes Fasttrack $5k Marton Cup (2200m), after a solid run for fourth in last month’s Gr.3 Manawatu Cup (2300m).

"He went well last time on a track that didn’t suit," he said.

"Who would have thought an eight-year-old with dodgy tendons would be crying out for a firm track but as he has gotten older, he just doesn’t seem to like the wetter tracks like he did when he was younger.

"His main aim is the Wellington Cup (Gr.3, 3200m) in a fortnight so I will want to see him coming home well on Saturday."

- NZ Racing Desk