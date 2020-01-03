Will Young to return for CD A

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 17:08

CDCA has named a strong Central Districts A squad to travel to Wellington for three games against Wellington A this Sunday and Monday at Karori Park.

The squad notably features the inclusion of 27-year-old, NZC-contracted batsman Will Young who makes his first appearance for a Central Districts representative side since surgery in June to repair a torn shoulder labrum.

Shortly after having been awarded a BLACKCAPS contract for the first time - alongside Tom Blundell, Young tore the labrum (apron) of his right shoulder at an NZC training camp in Lincoln in April 2019, ahead of a New Zealand warmup tour to Queensland for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The nature of the injury was such that Young was able to continue on to the tour, and he played three World Cup warm-up one-dayers against a near-full strength Australian World Cup squad in Brisbane, scoring 60, 130 and 111 in consecutive innings before undergoing surgery.

Said Young, "Those knocks were very special to me - that chance to prove to myself that I am comfortable at that level.

"It was at a time when I had just been given a BLACKCAPS contract and I’d had a fairly successful summer. Then I had the MRI we found out I needed the surgery, and I knew I would be having a lengthy time off with the surgery and rehab. So, it was a short opportunity to play and show that I was capable of playing at that level, and to repay the faith shown in me with the contract."

Whilst Young has been batting in the nets for a number of weeks, his throwing arm had required more time.

"My first game back was in December, a Hawke Cup qualifier game for Taranaki, and that went well batting-wise and all felt fine. Fielding, I was fairly low-key and it was a case of working on building up my throwing loads and getting comfortable diving round the field to tick that box as well. Being comfortable in the joint with throwing, diving and being able to extend myself in catches again.

"I’ve been out for almost seven months and it’s the longest time away from the game that I have had - the first winter I have had in New Zealand for a while as well, instead of playing off-season overseas.

"I’ve been chipping away with the rehab and thankfully I’m at the stage now where I’ve passed a fitness test to play these fixtures and be able to play competitively again."

All but two of the CD A squad named today are recent Central Stags representatives - youngsters Will Clark and Akash Gill the only players in the mix who have yet to feature at the top domestic representative level. The team will play two T20s against Wellington A on Sunday followed by a 50-over one-day match on Monday.

With the CD Under 17 squad also in action from tomorrow at nationals under the guidance of David Meiring, Wairarapa’s Neil Perry will coach the Central Districts A team with Chad Law named as his assistant coach.

CDCA High Performance Manager Lance Hamilton said the fixtures present a timely opportunity for all players to engage in a demanding level of cricket ahead of a busy back half of the 2019/20 season.

Fixtures will be live-scored at www.nzc.nz

CENTRAL DISTRICTS A

v Wellington A

All matches at Karori Park, Wellington

Sunday 5 January 2020

10.30am T20 1

2.30pm T20 2

Monday 6 January 2020

10.00am One-Day match

Ma’ara Ave - Marlborough

Will Clark - Hawke’s Bay

Akash Gill - Whanganui

Greg Hay - Nelson

Jarrod McKay - Nelson

Felix Murray - Nelson

Brad Schmulian - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Ben Stoyanoff - Hawke’s Bay

Ray Toole - Manawatu

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Will Young - Taranakl