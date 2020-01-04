Shearing record bid under way in Central Otago

Saturday, 4 January, 2020 - 06:02

Prolific World shearing records hunter Stacey Te Huia is safely under way in his bid for a rare merino wethers record in Central Otago.

Shearing at The Bend, near Ranfurly, the King Country gun started at 5am in his bid to break the solo merino wethers eight-hours record of 418, set 20 years ago by Canterbury shearer Grant Smith, who was among those in the woolshed as the bid got under way.

The first half hour indicated it will be a major challenge, with the 20 sheep through the porthole about three down on the target rate.

The green-light for the record to go ahead was given with a sample wool-weigh on Friday to make sure the sheep would meet a minimum requirement averaging 4kg of wool each.

Te Huia is hoping to average 1 minute 28seconds or less per sheep and will shear two hours to an hour-long break for breakfast, followed by four runs of 1 hour 45 minutes each separated by 30-minute breaks for morning and afternoon tea and an hour for lunch.

The record attempt in front of four judges appointed by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society is due to end at 5pm.

Te Huia has set four records over the last 20 years, and is currently the holder of a two-stand strongwool ewes record set in the King Country in 2012 and a merino ewes record set in Australia in 2015.