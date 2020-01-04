ACES leapfrog Stags in tight finals race

Saturday, 4 January, 2020 - 22:16

The Auckland ACES have leapfrogged the Central Stags into third spot on the Dream11 Super Smash ladder after recording an important four-wicket win in a tight, low scoring contest.

After they were sent in to bat at Eden Park Outer Oval, the Stags struggled for momentum throughout their innings, battling through to a modest 138-8.

Christian Leopard top-scored with 27 off 23 balls, with Kieran Noema-Barnett (21), Willem Ludick (19), George Worker (19) and Josh Clarkson (18) also getting starts.

Spinners Mark Chapman (2-17) and Ronnie Hira (2-25) were destructive for the ACES through the middle of the innings, while seamers Ben Lister (2-26) and Mitchell McClenaghan (2-30) were also among the wickets.

In response, the ACES lost Colin Munro in the 3rd over to the bowling of Ajaz Patel. Martin Guptill and Chapman then started their stand fluently to have the ACES well placed at 41-1 at the end of the power play.

But then the spinners combined to turn the match once more Guptill was dismissed for 22 off 18 shortly after, and Chapman followed for 20 of 18, as Patel (2-20) and George Worker (1-18) had the ACES at 57-3 and the match in the balance.

An excellent partnership between the skipper Craig Cachopa (36 off 32) and Corey Anderson (29 off 26) steadied the innings and although they departed in quick succession, the ACES needed just 17 runs from 13 balls.

On a day where he played a key role with the ball, Hira also hit the winning runs through cover with three balls to spare.

The ACES (16 points) moved ahead of the defending champion Stags (14) with the win and sit two points behind the second-placed Otago Volts (18), with the Wellington Firebirds (20) atop the standings.

Both sides have two matches left to play before the top three teams are found for the finals, while the Volts and Firebirds still have three.

Second will play third in the Elimination Final on January 17, while the first-placed team will host the Grand Final on January 19.

Hinds boost finals hopes

The Central Hinds kept themselves right in the mix for a spot in the Dream11 Super Smash finals with a crucial 14-run win over the Auckland HEARTS.

After winning the toss and electing to bat at Eden Park Outer Oval, Jess Watkin got the Hinds off to a strong start with 28 off 20.

In at first drop, Natalie Dodd top-scored with 43 off 42 balls, while Rosemary Mair added a run-a-ball 36. The pair put on 50 for the 5th wicket.

After Watkin’s early fireworks, the HEARTS were able to keep the run-rate in check with some tight bowling and sharp fielding. The pick of the bowlers for the hosts was Arlene Kelly (2-22) while captain Anna Peterson played a key role in drying up the runs with 1-20 off her four.

Chasing 139 to win, the HEARTS started safely but couldn’t get the run-rate moving. Watkin was particularly miserly, conceding just eight runs from her first three overs.

The HEARTS were 53-1 at the halfway stage, with opener Holly Huddleston well set. When she was caught in the deep soon after for 30 off 33 balls the scoreboard pressure began to mount.

With five overs remaining the HEARTS needed nearly 12 an over. Katie Perkins (36 off 29) and Kelly (26 off 25) combined for a fifty-run stand but couldn’t haul in the runs needed.

Excellent bowling by Mair (2-28) and Hannah Rowe (1-25) shut down the chase in the final stages to ensure the four competition points went the way of the visitors.

With the win, the Hinds (16 points) moved past the Otago Sparks (15.5) and into third on the ladder.

The Hinds and Sparks meet next Saturday, in a match that looms as a possible finals decider.

The HEARTS remain in second on 20 points with two matches still to play. After winning their first four matches they have now lost three of the last four. Still in the box seat to host the Elimination Final on January 16, the HEARTS will be keen to find form against the Northern Spirit in their next outing.

With the HEARTS loss, the unbeaten Wellington Blaze are certain to finish top of the table and host the women’s Grand Final in two weeks.

COMING UP:

Sunday, January 5

Canterbury Magicians v Northern Spirit, Hagley Oval

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Canterbury Kings v Knights, Hagley Oval

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

Monday, January 6

Otago Volts v Wellington Firebirds, University of Otago Oval

4:00pm

Tuesday, January 7

Canterbury Kings v Central Stags, Hagley Oval

4:00pm