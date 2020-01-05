Volts out to reclaim top spot

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 11:57

The Otago Volts will be out to reclaim the Dream11 Super Smash top spot when they take-on the Wellington Firebirds in a top-of-the-table clash at the University of Otago Oval tomorrow.

The Volts are once again unchanged and will be out to return to winning ways after defeat to the Central Stags in Napier on Thursday.

Play gets underway in Dunedin from 4.00pm.

Otago Volts squad

Jacob Duffy (c)

Matthew Bacon

Neil Broom

Max Chu

Josh Finnie

Dean Foxcroft

Nick Kelly

Anaru Kitchen

Travis Muller

Dale Phillips

Michael Rae

Michael Rippon

Hamish Rutherford

Dream11 Super Smash

Otago Volts v Wellington Firebirds

Monday 6 January, 2020 | 4.00pm

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

