Volts out to reclaim top spot

The Otago Volts will be out to reclaim the Dream11 Super Smash top spot when they take-on the Wellington Firebirds in a top-of-the-table clash at the University of Otago Oval tomorrow.
The Volts are once again unchanged and will be out to return to winning ways after defeat to the Central Stags in Napier on Thursday.
Play gets underway in Dunedin from 4.00pm.
Otago Volts squad
Jacob Duffy (c)
Matthew Bacon
Neil Broom
Max Chu
Josh Finnie
Dean Foxcroft
Nick Kelly
Anaru Kitchen
Travis Muller
Dale Phillips
Michael Rae
Michael Rippon
Hamish Rutherford
Dream11 Super Smash
Otago Volts v Wellington Firebirds
Monday 6 January, 2020 | 4.00pm
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
LIVE scoring: visit nzc.nz
