Firebirds unchanged for top-of-the-table clash

The Wellington Firebirds are unchanged for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash top-of-the-table clash against the Otago Volts in Dunedin.

With five wins and two losses from their seven matches the Firebirds can take one step closer to matching the Wellington Blaze and securing a home final at the Basin Reserve.

Play gets underway at the University of Otago Oval from 4.00pm.

Wellington Firebirds squad

Michael Bracewell (c)

Hamish Bennett

Fraser Colson

Devon Conway

Jamie Gibson

Iain McPeake

Jimmy Neesham

Ollie Newton

Malcolm Nofal

Michael Pollard

Rachin Ravindra

Logan Van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Dream11 Super Smash

Otago Volts v Wellington Firebirds

Monday 6 January, 2020 | 4.00pm

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

