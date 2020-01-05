Firebirds unchanged for top-of-the-table clash

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Wellington Firebirds are unchanged for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash top-of-the-table clash against the Otago Volts in Dunedin.
With five wins and two losses from their seven matches the Firebirds can take one step closer to matching the Wellington Blaze and securing a home final at the Basin Reserve.
Play gets underway at the University of Otago Oval from 4.00pm.
Wellington Firebirds squad
Michael Bracewell (c)
Hamish Bennett
Fraser Colson
Devon Conway
Jamie Gibson
Iain McPeake
Jimmy Neesham
Ollie Newton
Malcolm Nofal
Michael Pollard
Rachin Ravindra
Logan Van Beek
Peter Younghusband
Dream11 Super Smash
Otago Volts v Wellington Firebirds
Monday 6 January, 2020 | 4.00pm
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
LIVE scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz
Social media updates:
Facebook: @WeAreWellingtonCricket
Instagram: @wgtnfirebirdsandblaze
Twitter: @wgtnfirebirds
Official hashtag: #WEAREWELLINGTON
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice