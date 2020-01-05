Carter blasts 6 sixes in an over in stunning Kings win

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 23:25

Leo Carter achieved the stunning feat of six sixes in an over to lead the Canterbury Kings to a crucial seven-wicket Dream11 Super Smash win over the Knights at Hagley Oval.

The left-hander hit Anton Devcich for 36 in the 16th over with some brilliant leg-side hitting. In doing so, he became the first Kiwi and just the fourth player to achieve the feat in T20 cricket.

The other players are Yuvraj Singh (2007) in a T20I, and Ross Whiteley (2017) and Hazratullah Zazai (2018) in domestic T20 matches.

His remarkable onslaught of 70- off just 29 balls powered the hosts to victory with seven balls to spare, chasing an imposing 220.

Carter, with the help of rapid knocks from Chad Bowes (57 off 31) and captain Cole McConchie (49- off 25) ensured the all-important competition points would go to the home side. The Kings scored 69 runs in four overs late in the piece to haul in the mammoth required run-rate in spectacular fashion.

Earlier in the day the Knights had batted superbly themselves and would have felt confident at the break. Tim Seifert (74 off 36) and Dean Brownlie (55 off 29) threatened to take the game away from the Kings with a partnership of 119 in just 9 overs.

Their stand also included a huge over, with Seifert taking four sixes in a row off Blake Coburn.

McConchie (2-33) and Andrew Ellis (2-35) regained some order for the hosts in the field, but it still looked like they'd need something special to win and stay in the finals hunt.

And something special is what the got, with a brilliant all-round batting effort capped off by Carter’s history-making fireworks.

The win lifts the Kings off the bottom of the table with four matches still to play and they remain in contention for a spot in the finals. The Knights, on the other hand, are in last place with only two matches remaining.

The Kings are back in action at Hagley Oval on Tuesday against the Central Stags while the Knights’ next outing is in Auckland on Friday against the ACES.

Bowling spell earns Magicians first win

Magicians v Spirit scorecard: https://scoring.nzc.nz/#m7e5d306c-5ac6-41f7-b8b1-12534517f3e4

The Canterbury Magicians have their first win of the Dream11 Super Smash, sparking a Northern Spirit batting collapse on their way to a four-wicket victory.

Winless after six matches, the Magicians weren't in the playoffs picture, while the Spirit needed to win all three of their remaining fixtures to be in the mix.

In the space of 11 balls, the Spirit lost five for two, sending the top order packing and reducing their total to one which the Magicians were able to reach with three balls to spare.

Sent in, the Spirit started solidly and were 30-0 in the fifth over with Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Katie Gurrey looking set.

But when Lea Tahuhu broke their stand it started the match-defining collapse. Jacinta Savage (3-11 off four overs) struck with the first, third and fifth deliveries of her third over and Lea Tahuhu (3-31 off four) struck again afterward to leave the Spirit languishing at 5-32 in the 7th over.

The pairing of Brooke Halliday (43 off 37 balls) and Lucy Boucher (41- off 43) did an excellent job rescuing the innings with a 91-run sixth wicket stand which lifted the Spirit to 125-7 and into contention.

In reply, the Magicians made steady progress, opting to keep wickets in hand for the latter stages.

Captain Frankie Mackay (42 off 55) played the anchor role, with the batters at the other end looking to get the scoreboard moving. When Mackay was run out in the 18th over a tight finish was on the cards with the hosts still needing 15 off 14.

Laura Hughes hit a six first ball to ease the scoreboard pressure before being run out herself.

Needing five from the final over, Allie Mace-Cochrane finished the job with a boundary to third man.

Next up for the Magicians are the undefeated Wellington Blaze at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

The Spirit will face the Auckland HEARTS at Eden Park Outer Oval on Friday before a rematch against the Magicians at Bay Oval on Sunday to close out their campaign.