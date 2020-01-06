Rance Returns for Central Stags

|
Penultimate round of Dream11 Super Smash from 4PM tomorrow at Hagley Oval
Defending champions Central Stags look for big finish in race for playoffs
A crunch South Island roadie is looming for the Central Stags, with the penultimate round of Dream11 Super Smash beginning at 4PM this Tuesday (tomorrow NZT) at Hagley Oval, followed by the Otago Volts in Dunedin on Saturday.
With 12 having been named for the previous round in Auckland, the Central squad has returned to 13 with the return of strike bowler Seth Rance for two must-wins.
Despite winning the Elmination Final at Eden Park Outer Oval for the past two seasons straight, the Stags have had an unlucky run at the ground in the round robin phase of the competition, a trend that continued on Saturday with the Auckland Aces claiming a four-wicket win with just three balls to spare.
SCORES
The competition's leading wicket-taker, esrtwhile BLACKCAPS spinner Ajaz Patel, had hit his mark immediately in the third over of the chase, picking up the big wicket of Colin Munro after building pressure against Munro and Martin Guptill with just a single conceded.
Patel then had the last word in a battle with Mark Chapman that ended with Chapman stumped off Patel's last over to finish with 2-20, while Willem Ludick pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at short cover in a last-ditch bid to defend the Stags’ total in the final over of the match.
But it was not to be on this occasion for the Stags who now need to push back up into the top three from fourth spot on the table, still in contention with two rounds remaining in their title defence.
CENTRAL STAGS v CANTERBURY KINGS
Dream11 Super Smash - Men’s Game 9 of 10
Tuesday 7 January 2020
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
4PM
Tom BRUCE (captain) - Taranaki
Josh CLARKSON - Nelson
Dane CLEAVER (w) - ManawatÅ«
Jayden LENNOX - Hawke’s Bay
Christian LEOPARD - Hawke’s Bay
Willem LUDICK - Nelson
Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT - Hawke’s Bay
Ajaz PATEL - Hawke’s Bay
Seth RANCE - Wairarapa
Blair TICKNER - Hawke’s Bay
Ryan WATSON - Taranaki
Ben WHEELER - Marlborough
George WORKER - ManawatÅ«
Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small
