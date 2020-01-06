Hannah Wells set to defend Tauranga Half title this Saturday

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 12:30

Hannah Wells is back on the start line of this Saturday’s Tauranga Half, looking to defend the title which kick-started an incredible year for the Tauranga multisport athlete.

Wells was unbeatable in 2019, winning all nine events that she competed in, including three IRONMAN 70.3 events in Taupo, West Sydney and Sunshine Coast, Challenge Wanaka and the Auckland Marathon.

A stellar year indeed, made all the more remarkable given that it was only Well’s second season as a professional triathlete, and that she was balancing training with a four day a week job as a medical researcher. Wells is a post-doctoral research fellow at Massey University, in the field of biotech engineering, where she spends her time dissecting sheep arteries looking for an alternative to human grafts.

However, after her incredible sporting success last year, Wells will become a full-time athlete in 2020, saying "I am going full time this year for the first time, so am excited to see what that brings, I hope to start the year with a few good results in the half distances around Oceania, before maybe moving to the full distance for the first time, which I am really excited about."

When asked what was the secret to her 2019 success, Well’s replied - "there's no secret, just consistent training (no injuries), good planning (thanks coach), and doing all the extra things right such as nutrition, prehab/rehab, strength training and looking after general wellbeing."

Wells starts 2020 in good physical condition saying - "I am in a build phase at the moment and things have been going well. I am feeling fit and ready to race."

She loves starting her year with the Tauranga Half saying - "It’s a home race for me so I love racing here. It is a beautiful place to race and there's plenty of support out on course, especially being a multi-lap bike and run course, and I love that. The Tauranga Half has been around for over 30 years now and is one of the iconic triathlon races in NZ, so it’s great to be part of that."

Hannah Wells recognizes that there are some strong challenges to her Tauranga Half title defence saying - "I haven’t seen a start list yet, but I know Lisa Roberts and Rebecca Clarke are racing. They will both be tough competition."

Lisa Roberts from Tucson, US has been a multisport professional for 11 years, competing in over 70 full or half-distance triathlons in this time. She is a 6 times iron distance champion and multiple record holder, making regular appearances on podiums around the world.

Rebecca Clarke was third in last year’s Tauranga Half behind Wells, and comes into Saturday’s event in good form after a third in the Western Sydney 70.3, and 4th in the Taupo 70.3 in December.

The 2020 Tauranga Half takes place on Saturday, 11 January at Pilot Bay, Mt Maunganui. It is the headline event for the Mount Festival of Multisport which has events for people of all ages and abilities.