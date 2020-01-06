Blockbuster line-up for Tuesday's ASB Classic

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 17:07

Day two of the ASB Classic will offer even more mouth-watering clashes as the top four seeds begin their singles campaigns.

All eyes will be on global superstar Serena Williams in her first-round singles match of the tournament. Top seed and world No. 10 will take centre stage against Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi as part of the blockbuster line up on centre court.

Williams was due to play two-time grand slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova, but the Russian pulled out of the tournament today due to a virus.

Serena Williams won her first grand slam at the US Open in 1999 and is looking for a record breaking 24th title. She came close in 2019 making the final of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The 5'6" pocket rocket Italian Camila Giorgi is known for her brand of powerful baseline tennis. After a quiet 2019 the 99th ranked Giorgi is looking to jump back up the rankings. She made the main draw by defeating Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure in the final round of qualifying.

In their last encounter at Wimbledon in 2018 Giorgi pushed Williams to three tough sets before losing in their quarter-final showdown.

A player looking to follow in Williams’ grand slam winning ways is the highly touted American teen Amanda Anisimova. Third seed Anisimova will open the twilight session on centre court against Kateryna Kozlova of the Ukraine. The 18-year-old currently ranked 24th in the world will look to move even further up the ranks after a breakout year on tour. She won her first WTA title in Bogota, reached the semi-finals for the first time at a grand slam at the French Open and reached a career high ranking at number 21.

Third match on centre will have the crowd cheering with Kiwi No. 1 Paige Hourigan up against former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. This will be the Dane’s final appearance in Auckland but will not only be up against a feisty opponent but also a packed arena.

Closing out the session on centre court will be two-time defending champion Julia Goerges who’s looking to extend her winning streak to 11 matches after dominating the Auckland event the last two years. The 31-year-old German takes on qualifier Greet Minnen. Clearly the ASB classic is a happy hunting ground for Goerges having made three of the last four finals in Auckland.

Grounds Pass holders will be in for a treat on Tuesday with some big names taking to Grandstand and Court 2. Starting the session on Grandstand will be second seed Petra Martic. 2019 was a stellar year for the Croatian winning her maiden WTA title and producing her best results at a Grand Slam by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time at Roland Garros. The 15th ranked Croatian will take on lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada.

Adding to the action on grandstand is 2017 ASB Classic champion Lauren Davis who’ll get her campaign underway against American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko. Davis shot back up the rankings in 2019 moving from 252 to 62, a highlight of her year was taking of the defending champion Angelique Kerber of Germany in the second round at Wimbledon.

In terms of doubles action tomorrow, the feature match has to be American teen duo Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally. The teenage stars from America also known as McCoco will play second seeds Lara Arruabarrena and Renata Vorakova in what is to be sure will be a great match that tennis fans won’t want to miss.

The blockbuster line up means the second day of the ASB Classic is already centre court sold out. Fans can still pick up a Grounds Pass for just $14 (children)/$19 (adult) and will see some great action on Grandstand and Court 2, as well as enjoy all the food and beverage outlets.