Conway ton powers Firebirds to emphatic win

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 21:12

Devon Conway’s outstanding season continued with an unbeaten century that propelled the Wellington Firebirds to an emphatic 10-wicket win over the Otago Volts in Dunedin.

Conway made a brilliant 101- off 49 balls to lead his side to victory with 21 balls to spare at the University of Otago Oval. His knock included 3 sixes and 15 fours, the last of which brought up his century and was also the winning runs.

After a lean start to the Dream11 Super Smash, Conway is now the leading run-scorer in the competition with 373 runs at an average of 74.6.

The South African-born batsman qualifies to play for the BLACKCAPS in September and an international call-up may follow soon after if his impressive run of form continues.

Chasing 169 for victory, Conway got the Firebirds off to a rapid start, taking 18 runs off the first over, bowled by Dean Foxcroft.

His half-century came up in 27 balls and Michael Pollard was also in fine touch at the other end, making 63- off 51 balls.

The pair’s unbeaten stand of 169 is the highest Twenty20 partnership for any wicket for the Firebirds.

Earlier, the Volts won the toss and chose to bat first, before finding themselves immediately on the back foot at 26-3 after four overs.

Foxcroft (82- off 57) and Anaru Kitchen (42 off 28) put together an excellent partnership to rebuild the innings and have the Volts well in the game at the break.

Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell (2-32) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

The win moves the Firebirds to 24 points, six clear of the second-placed Volts with two matches to go. They are all but assured of a top-three finish and a spot in the finals and will be looking to remain in top spot to earn hosting rights for the Grand Final on January 19.

The Volts are also still in good shape to qualify for the finals but will likely need at least one win from their remaining fixtures against the Central Stags and Canterbury Kings.

COMING UP:

Tuesday, January 7

Canterbury Kings v Central Stags, Hagley Oval

4:00pm

Thursday, January 9

Wellington Blaze v Canterbury Magicians, Basin Reserve

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport, LIVE on Radio Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Wellington Firebirds v Canterbury Kings, Basin Reserve

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport, LIVE on Radio Sport