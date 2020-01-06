Sell-out crowd for day one of the ASB Classic

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 22:47

A sold-out crowd on day one was treated to some world class tennis - as the stars of the WTA tour began their quest for the 2020 ASB Classic crown.

Two superstars of the game Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki stepped out to huge applause on centre court as they teamed up for the first time in doubles. The two former world number ones were in good spirits as they dominated their Japanese opponents Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4.

Williams is joining Wozniacki on her last trip to the ASB Classic and had fun teaming up with her good friend.

"It’s so good to play with her it’s just like a dream come true," she said.

Williams usually teams up with her sister Venus - and the pair have won 14 grand slam doubles titles.

So Wozniacki says it was natural to let Serena take the lead on the court.

"It’s amazing to be able to share the court with Serena and to be able to do it here - we’re just having a blast."

American teen phenom Cori "Coco" Gauff is coming of a brilliant rookie year on tour and many spectators were on hand to catch a glimpse of the rising star. Gauff was clinical in her first-round outing sweeping aside Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3 6-1 in just over an hour.

The 15-year-old turned heads in 2019 after defeating Venus Williams on the most famous tennis stage of all - centre court at Wimbledon. She went on to make the round of 16 and later in the year won her first WTA title in Linz - becoming the youngest WTA champion in 15 years.

Gauff broke the Slovakian straight away to take a 3-0 lead in the first set by dominating on serve - winning 76 per cent of first serve points and claiming the set 6-3. She continued her dominance in the second set mixing delicate drop shots with powerful groundstrokes to race to a 4-0 lead, quickly wrapping up the match.

Gauff says she's happy with her form to start the new year and will next face the winner between Laura Siegemund and Alison Van Uytvanck.

"I felt really confident - I feel like I’m moving well doing everything well - I definitely had a good off season."

The 8th seed Caroline Garcia from France battled past American Taylor Townsend 5-7 6-3 7-5 in a two- and half-hour marathon to open the action on centre court. Wind made play difficult at the ASB Tennis Arena - but it was Townsend who was able to secure the winning break late in the first set and served it out 7-5.

Garcia, a former world no.4, struck back to take the second set 6-3. The French woman kept up the momentum in the final set breaking serve early. With the crowd firmly in her corner Townsend fought back to level the match. However, Garcia held her nerve when it mattered most to serve out a gutsy first round win.

Two kiwi wildcards were also in action on Grandstand with 18-year-old Valentina Ivanov putting up a brave fight but eventually losing to Jill Teichmann of Switzerland 6-4 6-3. In doubles, Paige Hourigan won’t be repeating her fairy-tale run to the doubles final. The top ranked Kiwi went down in straight sets alongside her Italian partner Sara Errani. The combo was soundly beaten by the Aussie pairing of Arina Rodionova and Jessica Moore 6-1 6-3.

As night fell and the flood lights came on, Canadian superstar Eugenie Bouchard closed out the first day against crafty Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. Despite being down early in the first set the former world No. 5 pulled back to take the first set 7-5. Another tight set followed but the 25-year old guts it out to win 7-5 7-5.