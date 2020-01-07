Southern United appeal dismissed

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 17:42

New Zealand Football has confirmed that an appeal by Southern United to the NZF Disciplinary Committee in regards to the fielding of an ineligible player has been dismissed.

Southern United appealed to the committee after being sanctioned for fielding an ineligible player in its ISPS Handa Premiership match week one game against Tasman United.

New Zealand Football received a protest regarding the eligibility of two Southern United players in the above match.

Following a comprehensive review of the evidence including submissions made by Southern United, the NZF Competitions Administrator found that Southern United fielded one player not named on the club’s official list of players.

Southern United exercised its right to appeal to the NZF Disciplinary Committee, which has deemed that the appeal is not sufficiently proven to overturn the decision.

As a consequence, the original decision of the NZF Competitions Administrator stands, meaning the match in question will remain forfeited by Southern United and recorded as a 3-0 win for Tasman United.

This is in accordance with regulation 18.2 of the National League Regulations 2019/20 and regulations 13.12 and 34.1 of the NZF Disciplinary Code.