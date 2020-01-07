Big Wednesday at the ASB Classic

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 20:18

Day 3 of the 2020 ASB Classic promises to offer up more world class tennis as second round action kicks off at the ASB Tennis Centre.

The second seed Petra Martic of Croatia will open the day session tomorrow after surviving a tough first round battle against American lucky loser Usue Mataine Arconada, winning 5-7 6-4 6-4. Things won’t get any easier for the world No. 15 as faces the colourful Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on centre court at 12pm.

The two players have only faced off once before ten years ago in Fes, Morroco which Cornet won in straight sets.

Two former top five stars will look to capture their best form as they face off in the second match on centre court. Both Eugenie Bouchard and Caroline Garcia got their 2020 seasons off to a winning start and are looking to put difficult 2019 seasons behind them.

Bouchard and Garcia are split 1-1 in their previous two games, their last match was at the 2015 Australian Open which Bouchard won in straight sets.

Fans will be able to catch the superstar pairing of Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki again in the doubles as they open the night session on centre court at 7pm.

The two former world number ones and grand slam champs teamed up for their first win as a combo last night. The duo who are close friends decided to team up for Wozniacki’s final visit to the ASB Classic. They’ll look to continue to keep their winning partnership going as they play for a spot in the doubles semi-finals.

Third seed Amanda Anisimova will take on former top-ten player Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the featured singles match on the night session.

In her first-round match Anisimova was too strong for Kateryna Kozlova moving past her 6-3 6-4 earlier this afternoon. The 18-year-old American is the youngest ranked player in the Top 30 - and in 2019 she made headlines by dumping out defending champion Simona Halep on her run to the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Kasatkina fought past another former top ten player Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in three sets to book her ticket in the round of 16. The 22-year old is known for her all-court game and craft - which helped her to reach a career high ranking of number 10 in 2018. This will be the first meeting between Anisimova and Kasatkina.

Ground Pass ticket holders will get to support one of their own on Grandstand Court where Erin Routliffe will take the court with her American partner Allie Kiick in a match scheduled to start not before 4pm. The wildcard duo will take on the experienced pairing of Caroline Garcia of France and Julia Goerges. Garcia is a former Roland Garros doubles champ and has been as high as No. 2 in the world for doubles. Tournament organisers are hoping Kiwi tennis fans come out and support their home town talent.