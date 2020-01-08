Former MLB pitcher joins Tuatara

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 10:04

The Auckland Tuatara have added to their pitching depth signing a former Major League pitcher and a talented youngster as they make a final push for the Australian Baseball League playoffs.

Former Chicago Cubs right-hander Jen-Ho Tseng has agreed to join the Tuatara and will link up with the side when it flies to Sydney on Thursday to start a series against the Sydney Blue Sox.

The Taiwanese star made three appearances for the Cubs in 2017-2018 with mixed results. The hard-throwing 25-year-old was signed by the Cubs in 2013 and was named the Cubs minor league pitcher of the year in September 2017 and made his MLB debut a day later.

He was released by the Cubs in April last year and was picked up by the Texas Rangers. He made one appearance in for the Rangers AA affiliate team before spending the majority of the season on the injured list.

He will look to use this ABL cameo as a springboard to spring training.

Also joining the Tuatara is hard-throwing Dominican left-hander Sandro Cabrera, who is signed with the San Francisco Giants organisation.

Cabrera, had a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals before linking with the Giants in 2015. He split time between A and AA level with the Giants in 2019, appearing in 31 games where he struck out 78 over 53 innings with an ERA of 2.89.

"We are very excited by what these two guys can bring to our organisation in the final weeks of the season," Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"We have lost a bit of pitching depth and will lose a little more next week and so we are delighted to acquire players of this calibre to replace what we’ve lost.

"Both players will be in Sydney with us over the weekend and I can’t wait to see them in action."

The two incoming pitchers will replace Hever Bueno and Lucas Jacobsen as well as infielder Josh Morgan, who are all heading back to the United States.

Morgan and Jacobsen will play against the Blue Sox this week before departing - they were always set to leave after the Sydney series due to a family wedding back in Texas.

Bueno has been shut down after showing signs of fatigue in the sweep over Geelong Korea at the weekend.

"We knew Josh and Lucas were only ever going to be with us for the first eight weeks of the season," Wood said. "We had planned around that but that disruption has been magnified because of the other players we’ve had come and go from the roster.

"It will be hard for Josh and Lucas to say goodbye to the team given how well we’ve gone but we understand they have to put family first.

"Hever wants to stay but Mintzy [manager Stephen Mintz] is concerned with a recent drop in velocity on the back of a very long season and is not prepared to risk injury by asking more of him.

"While it is frustrating for us to lose quality players we know we have an obligation to make sure they are looked after while they are with us.

"I want to thank Josh, Lucas and Hever for helping us this far and we would welcome all three of them back in the future."

The Tuatara face the Blue Sox in a four-game series in Sydney this week before rounding out the regular season with series against fellow Northeast Division rivals Canberra and Brisbane.