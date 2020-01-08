X-ray confirms fractured finger for Latham - NZC

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 12:20

BLACKCAPS batsman Tom Latham will require approximately four weeks of rehabilitation after an X-ray confirmed a fracture to his right pinky finger.

The injury occurred on the fourth day of the third Test in Sydney when Latham claimed the final catch before the Australian declaration.

Latham will target a return to fitness in time to be available for the upcoming one-day series against India in early February.

Coach Gary Stead also provided an injuries and illness update as the BLACKCAPS Test squad prepared to depart Sydney for home.

"Lockie Ferguson (right calf-strain) has returned to running and performing bowling drills. He’ll continue to progress over the next couple of weeks with the potential to return to domestic cricket early next month," he said.

"Trent Boult has been resting his broken right-hand and will return to bowling later this week. He’ll be touch-and-go to be available for the Indian T20 series later this month and we’ll continue to monitor him closely over the next few weeks.

"Matt Henry has had his broken left-thumb splinted and will require around a month for it to fully heal. In this time he will still be able to practise bowling and will look at a return to play early next month.

"Kane, Henry and Mitch are regaining their health after being struck down with Influenza A and will continue be monitored as they slowly rebuild their strength and fitness."

The BLACKCAPS T20 squad to face India will be named late next week.