Dream11 Super Smash double-header v Canterbury - Cricket Wellington

The Wellington Firebirds and Blaze have both made enforced changes to their squads for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash double-header against Canterbury at the Basin Reserve.
Jimmy Neesham has been ruled out of the Firebirds squad with a quadricep injury, he is replaced by Lauchie Johns.
The Blaze will be without their superstar captain Sophie Devine who is fulfilling commitments with Western Australia in the Women’s National Cricket League.
Beth Molony is also unavailable due to injury, so Caitlin King and Xara Jetly are included in the squad. Maddy Green will captain the side.
Play gets underway at the Basin Reserve tomorrow from 12.40pm.
Wellington Blaze squad | v Canterbury Magicians
Maddy Green (c)
Rebecca Burns
Deanna Doughty
Liz Green-Perry
Xara Jetly
Leigh Kasperek
Amelia Kerr
Jess Kerr
Caitlin King
Jess McFadyen
Thamsyn Newton
Rachel Priest
Maneka Singh
Wellington Firebirds squad | v Canterbury Kings
Michael Bracewell (c)
Hamish Bennett
Fraser Colson
Devon Conway
Jamie Gibson
Lauchie Johns
Iain McPeake
Ollie Newton
Michael Pollard
Rachin Ravindra
Logan Van Beek
Peter Younghusband
Dream11 Super Smash Double-header
Wellington Blaze v Canterbury Magicians | 12.40pm
Wellington Firebirds v Canterbury Kings | 4.10pm
Thursday 9 January, 2020
Basin Reserve, Wellington
LIVE on Sky Sport 3
LIVE scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz
