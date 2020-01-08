Dream11 Super Smash double-header v Canterbury - Cricket Wellington

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 13:00

The Wellington Firebirds and Blaze have both made enforced changes to their squads for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash double-header against Canterbury at the Basin Reserve.

Jimmy Neesham has been ruled out of the Firebirds squad with a quadricep injury, he is replaced by Lauchie Johns.

The Blaze will be without their superstar captain Sophie Devine who is fulfilling commitments with Western Australia in the Women’s National Cricket League.

Beth Molony is also unavailable due to injury, so Caitlin King and Xara Jetly are included in the squad. Maddy Green will captain the side.

Play gets underway at the Basin Reserve tomorrow from 12.40pm.

Wellington Blaze squad | v Canterbury Magicians

Maddy Green (c)

Rebecca Burns

Deanna Doughty

Liz Green-Perry

Xara Jetly

Leigh Kasperek

Amelia Kerr

Jess Kerr

Caitlin King

Jess McFadyen

Thamsyn Newton

Rachel Priest

Maneka Singh

Wellington Firebirds squad | v Canterbury Kings

Michael Bracewell (c)

Hamish Bennett

Fraser Colson

Devon Conway

Jamie Gibson

Lauchie Johns

Iain McPeake

Ollie Newton

Michael Pollard

Rachin Ravindra

Logan Van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Dream11 Super Smash Double-header

Wellington Blaze v Canterbury Magicians | 12.40pm

Wellington Firebirds v Canterbury Kings | 4.10pm

Thursday 9 January, 2020

Basin Reserve, Wellington

LIVE on Sky Sport 3

LIVE scoring: visit cricketwellington.co.nz