Lochan Ora set to plunder more West Coast spoils

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 16:13

Lochan Ora will be vying to make it back-to-back Cup wins at Omoto racecourse on Saturday when he lines-up in the Omoto Cup (2000m).

The eight-year-old gelding won the Greymouth Cup (2000m) on the same track on Sunday and will make an unexpected return this weekend after an inspection of Kumara’s track on Monday resulted in their meeting being transferred to Omoto on Saturday.

Kelvin Tyler, who trains Lochan Ora in partnership with daughter Aimee, is hoping it will remain a happy stomping ground for his charge after his winning result on Sunday.

"It was a really good effort that day and he seems to have come through it well," he said.

Tyler admitted Lochan Ora wasn’t racing up to expectations prior to that run, but said a small freshen-up has revitalised the son of Towkay.

"He had been a bit disappointing, but we freshened him up slightly. He travelled up really well and I was quietly confident with him."

Tyler is looking forward to the race but said he is hoping for a bit of improvement in the track, which was rated a Soft7 on Wednesday.

"Hopefully the track comes back to a dead track and I think he will be a good chance again."

Tyler will also contest the race with The Bumper and What’s Up Alf. The pair pleased their trainers on Sunday when placing in their 1500m contest, but Tyler has reserved expectations this weekend with the step-up to 2000m.

"First time over 2000m for The Bumper, it’s probably a bit of a step up for him, but he certainly handles the bad ground and he will be a good runner’s chance I am picking," Tyler said.

"What’s Up Alf was a bit like The Bumper on the first day, he went a really good race. He’s up to 2000m now, and he has got a placing over the trip before.

"It’s going to be a real test for The Bumper and What’s Up Alf, but hopefully they can see it out." - NZ Racing Desk