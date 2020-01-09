Squash players back in action in big tournament in New York's Grand Central Terminal

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 09:08

New Zealand’s top squash players are back in action on the PSA world circuit again as men’s world No.5 Paul Coll, women’s No.6 Joelle King and Kiwi men’s No.2 Campbell Grayson take to the court in New York with main matches played in the Grand Central Station terminal in the Tournament of Champions.

The tournament starts tomorrow with Coll having a first up bye and facing either Frenchman, Lucas Serme or Mohamed Al Tamimi (Qatar)n the second round. If seedings go to plan Coll would play world No.1 Ali Farag of Egypt in the quarter-finals. Coll is in top form having made the final of the men’s world champs and then going unbeaten in the world teams championships.

Grayson, who is just three spots off his career high ranking of 25 plays Spaniard, Edmon Lopez in his first round match while in the women’s draw King has an initial bye and will play a Malaysian or English opponent in the second round.