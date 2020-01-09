Unbeaten filly on song for Karaka Million

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 16:17

Play That Song extended her unbeaten record to three when victorious in the Gr.2 Eclipse Stakes (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year’s Day and trainer and part-owner Nigel Tiley is hoping she can continue her winning ways later this month.

Tiley purchased the daughter of Showcasing out of Windsor Park Stud’s 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 Yearling Sale draft for $40,000 and he said he was impressed with her from the beginning.

"I just liked her strength as a yearling, he said. "She has got a terrific shoulder on her and a very good hind-quarter and her temperament was amazing."

Play That Song will aim to extend her winning run to four when she contests the rich Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 25.

Tiley is excited about her chances leading into the Karaka Million and has been pleased with her progress since her Eclipse Stakes win.

"I knew going into last start that she was definitely going to improve with the run fitness-wise," he said.

"Not An Option is obviously a very good horse, so to beat him like she did knowing that she was going to improve, you would have to say she has got the x-factor about her at this stage.

"That run has tightened her up nicely, so we will just keep her ticking over and I am pretty confident she will be somewhere close to her best on Karaka Million night."

Windsor Park Stud will offer Play That Song’s half-sister at Karaka later this month. The Charm Spirit filly will go through the ring as lot 329 on January 27.

January Cup assignment for Luvaluva

New Zealand-bred mare Luvaluva will be looking to extend her stakes-winning tally to five on Saturday when she contests the Listed January Cup (2000m) at Randwick.

The John Sargent-trained mare heads into the race off the back of a Group Three victory in the Summer Cup (2000m) at Randwick on Boxing Day and her connections are hoping for a repeat performance this weekend.

While she went more than 18 months between wins, Sargent had geared Luvaluva’s spring campaign around the A$1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange on November 23.

"She is a horse who is better over the longer distances but we were concentrating on The Gong," Sargent said.

"Sometimes it is hard going from their three-year-old season into their four-year-old year but at five she is a stronger mare."

Luvaluva will again be ridden by Koby Jennings and jump from barrier six in the seven horse field.

Luvaluva was purchased by Sargent out of Surrey Farm’s 2016 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale of 2YOs draft for $55,000.