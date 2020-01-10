Muranaka, Morgan lead Tuatara to win

|
[ login or create an account ]
Starter Kyohei Muranaka and slugger Josh Morgan have helped lead the Auckland Tuatara to a terrific all-round performance and a 7-0 win over the Sydney Blue Sox in game one of their Australian Baseball League series.
Muranaka fired 5.1 innings of two hit baseball in a superb start. The lefty struck out a couple and issued three walks to take the win.
Texas Rangers prospect Josh Morgan powered the Tuatara offense with a four-hit night - he drove in a pair of runs and scored three times.
Jared Walker (2-5) drove in a pair while left fielder Kim Won-seok had three RBIs on a two-hit night as well. Max Brown broke out of his hitting slump with a pair of hits.
The Tuatara defense was superb as they record five double plays on the evening to thwart any threats the home side could muster.
Emerson Martinez did a nice job in relief - the Venezuelan native gave up just a solitary hit and walk over 2.2 innings. Koji Takahashi got the final three outs to end the game.
"Muranaka gave us a great start by getting into the sixth inning and then we were able to finally get some runs and take a lead," manager Stephen Mintz said.
"The double plays - I think we had five of them - really helped us. When you get 8-10 outs like that it can have a massive impact on a lot of things like keeping pitch counts down.
"It was a big travel day for us and I am very happy we got the win tonight."
The win lifts the Tuatara to a 17-12 record and sees them extend their lead atop the Northeast Division to four games.
The two sides meet in three more games over the weekend.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice