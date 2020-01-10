Finals spots on the line for Sparks and Volts - Otago Cricket

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 12:21

The Otago Volts and SBS Bank Otago Sparks head in to their Dream11 Super Smash double-header against Central Districts tomorrow knowing that wins are vital to keep their finals hopes alive.

A win for the Volts tomorrow keeps them in the hunt to host the men’s final after the Wellington Firebirds slipped up against the Canterbury Kings yesterday.

The Sparks are still in with a chance of hosting the women’s elimination final but will need to keep their winning streak alive against the Hinds.

The Volts make two changes to the squad that lost to the Wellington Firebirds on Monday - Mitch Renwick comes in for Max Chu and Travis Muller drops out.

The Sparks are unchanged.

Otago Volts squad | v Central Stags

Jacob Duffy (Kaikorai) (C)

Matt Bacon (Albion)

Neil Broom (NEV)

Josh Finnie (Kaikorai)

Dean Foxcroft (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Nick Kelly (Green Island)

Anaru Kitchen (NEV)

Dale Phillips (Taieri)

Michael Rae (NEV)

Mitch Renwick (Kaikorai)

Michael Rippon (Kaikorai)

Hamish Rutherford (Albion)

SBS Bank Otago Sparks squad | v Central Hinds

Katey Martin (Old Boys Collegians - Christchurch) (C)

Suzie Bates (University Grange)

Emma Black (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Eden Carson (Carisbrook Dunedin)

Millie Cowan (Albion - Gore)

Hannah Darlington (Overseas)

Sophie Gray (St Albans - Christchurch)

Bella James (Kaikorai)

Hayley Jensen

Marina Lamplough (University Grange)

Sophie Oldershaw (University Grange)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Overseas)

Dream11 Super Smash Double-header

Otago Sparks v Central Hinds| 12.40pm

Otago Volts v Central Stags | 4.10pm

Saturday 11 January, 2020

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin