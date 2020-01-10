Top start for Kiwi at tournament of champions at Grand Central Station

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 13:05

New Zealand’s men’s squash No.2 Campbell Grayson has had a good start at the Tournament of Champions overcoming Spain’s Edmon Lopez to reach the second round of the PSA Platinum event held at the Grand Central Terminal in New York.

It was the first meeting between the two players on the PSA World Tour and it was higher-ranked Grayson at No.28 who got off to the better start with a convincing 11-2 win in the first game.

Lopez grew into the match in the second to begin to create problems for the Kiwi but Grayson was able to maintain his focus to see off the challenge and double his lead, before a straightforward third saw him claim the win by an 11-2, 11-6, 11-2 scoreline in 26 minutes.

"I knew that I was going to be in for a hard match," said Grayson afterwards. "The scoreline maybe didn’t reflect how hard it was because I was really working there. I know he probably hasn’t played that much on the glass, so that might suit my game but he really came back in the second. He had me on edge and was hitting good length, so I had to work hard to get ahead and win that game.

"I felt like I’ve been close for a lot of years and had a lot of close losses and had times where I could have really boosted my ranking. I think as you get older you just think ‘it’s now or never’. I’ve really gone for it and had a consistent year. I’m very hungry and really want to keep going and I’m looking forward to it."

Grayson now faces world No.6, Simon Rosner of German in the second round on Sunday.

Starting his tournament tomorrow is Paul Coll who recently reached the final of the world championships. The Greymouth player who is ranked 5th in the world faces Qatari Mohamed Al Tamimi in the second round.

New Zealand’s top female player, Joelle King has to wait until Sunday before she starts her tournament.