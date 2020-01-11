Blue Sox take game two to level series

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 01:43

A day after one of their best performances of the season the Auckland Tuatara have been beaten convincingly by the Sydney Blue Sox 12-4 at Blacktown.

Starter Junya Michihara didn’t have his best stuff on Friday night and the Blue Sox hitters got to him early - torching the right-hander for six earned runs on five hits while issuing four walks.

Koji Takahashi kept the Tuatara in it after taking over in relief and the Tuatara offense - led by a resurgent Max Brown, who went 2-3 with a pair of runs driven in.

The Blue Sox rallied again though and took an 8-4 lead into the ninth. They blew it out when manager Stephen Mintz opted to use position player Josh McAdams on the mound rather than using other fresh bullpen arms.

"We weren’t at our best tonight," pitcher Elliot Johnstone said. "Baseball is a game built on failure and we missed a few pitches and made a couple of errors that proved costly tonight.

"We’ve had to overcome some big hurdles this season and we’ll bounce back quickly from this.

One of the few bright spots for the Tuatara on the evening was the two quick innings thrown by Kiwi reliever, who has become arguably the best reliever in the Tuatara bullpen.

He is yet to give up an earned run this season and is attracting interest from overseas clubs.

"I feel confident in all three pitches that I throw," he admitted.

"Everything has gone pretty well for me so far.

"I only threw about 12 pitches tonight so I will definitely be available in the next two games."

The series is tied up at 1-1 with the third game set for 8.30pm Saturday.