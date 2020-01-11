New Zealand Team makes solid start at Winter Youth Olympic Games

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 09:32

The New Zealand Team has recorded a win and a credible finish on day one of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The New Zealand curling team overcame first match nerves to beat Slovenia 8-4 at the Champery Curling Arena.

Zoe Harman, Lucy Neilson, Hunter Walker and Will Becker were solid on the ice but admitted they felt the pressure of the occasion.

"It went well, we could have played better but we were a bit nervous so it’s good to get that out of the way and now we can get on with it," said Neilson.

"We’re going to work on improving our communications next game but there were some good points today as well. We’re always really positive no matter what the score is or how the end is going, we like to laugh around and enjoy ourselves."

The curlers are back in action tomorrow morning (January 11th local time), taking on France.

Meanwhile alpine skier Harrison Messenger finished 34th in the men’s Super G.

The 16-year-old flew down the course to record a time of 57.59s.

"I didn’t feel like I was holding the ski through the turn and I definitely lost more time than I would’ve liked but it’s all a learning curve. Even if you’re not fast you always get something out of the race," said Messenger.

The race was held at the stunning Les Diablerets in the Swiss Alps.

"The course is really nice, they made it a bit shorter than usual but that adds a different dynamic and I really enjoyed it."

Messenger grew up in Auckland where he learned to ski at Snow Planet.

"I loved speed and competition so progressed pretty quickly but this is by far the biggest competition I’ve been to, it’s cool to be surrounded by so many amazing athletes, I’m loving it!"

Messenger competes in Slalom tomorrow.

Winter Youth Olympic Games coverage is available on Sky Sport.