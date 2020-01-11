Blundell returns for Firebirds

Saturday, 11 January, 2020 - 12:04

The Wellington Firebirds will be able to call upon the services of recent Test centurion Tom Blundell for their Dream11 Super Smash match against the Auckland Aces at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

The wicketkeeper batsman re-joins the Firebirds camp having returned from the BLACKCAPS’ Test series against Australia where he became the first New Zealand batsman to score a Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Blundell’s inclusion is the only change to the Firebirds squad that lost to Canterbury at the Basin Reserve on Thursday - he replaces Lauchie Johns.

Jimmy Neesham is still absent as he recovers from a quadricep injury.

Tomorrow’s match is a potential must-win for the Firebirds to lock in a home final at the Basin Reserve.

Their fate is influenced somewhat by today’s match between the Volts and the Stags at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin.

A win for the Stags would confirm a home final for the Firebirds, however a Volts victory would keep the Southerners in the hunt for the top spot and mean the Firebirds would need to win against the Aces on Sunday to confirm a home final.

The Wellington Blaze, meanwhile, are out to complete a perfect ten of Super Smash round-robin fixtures when they face the Auckland Hearts.

The competition leaders have already locked in their home final and will be boosted by the return of captain Sophie Devine who missed Thursday’s win over the Magicians due to commitments playing for Western Australia in the Australian Women’s National Cricket League.

Play gets underway from 12.40pm at the Basin Reserve - entry is free for all Wellington junior club cricketers as part of Cricket Wellington’s Club Day.