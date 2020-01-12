Marck delivers crucial Tuatara win

Sunday, 12 January, 2020 - 00:13

Kiwi slugger Andrew Marck delivered a clutch single to drive in the winning runs in the top of the ninth as the Auckland Tuatara snatched a crucial 2-1 win over the Sydney Blue Sox on Saturday night.

Unable to get anything going offensively all night, the Tuatara rallied in the final inning to load the bases.

Kim Won-seok - the hero from the corresponding fixture in Auckland three weeks ago - struck out swinging and the Tuatara were down to their final out.

But as he has done all season, Marck stood tall and dropped a base hit into left field that scored lead-off runner Yonny Hernandez and catcher Jonny Homza to steal the lead.

Reliever Elliot Johnstone calmly got the final three outs for the save and ensured the Tuatara maintained a four-game lead atop the Northeast Division.

Local Auckland club products, Marck and Johnstone had to trial to make the Tuatara roster and have produced stunning seasons that see them match-up well with the best players in the Australian Baseball League.

"Two have our local players do this and contribute this much is the very reason why we started the Tuatara in the first place and why I accepted the job offer," manager Stephen Mintz said.

"It is just amazing to see how the whole thing has come together and how the quality in performance has gone up and up.

"Pinky [Marck] and Elliot have been great for us all season and they deserve all the praise in the world."

Earlier starting pitcher Josh Collmenter produced another quality performance - firing 115 pitches over six innings. He struck out six and allowed just one run but didn’t have any run support from his offense.

Texas Rangers minor leaguer Lucas Jacobsen fired two scoreless innings in relief in what will be his final appearance for the Tuatara before heading back to the States for a wedding next week.

Hernandez drew a lead-off walk in the ninth and then Homza singled to left to put the go-ahead runner aboard. Jared Walker drew a one-out walk to load the bases before Marck came up with a hit that gives the Tuatara’s playoff chances a massive shot in the arm.

The two sides meet in the series finale at 6.30pm NZT on Sunday where new signing - former Major League pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng will take to the mound for the first time.

"We will do an opener thing with Catfish [Tseng] and them we have Jimmy Boyce to use and get through as many innings as we can," Mintz added.

Collmenter was brilliant tonight and so too was Jacobsen so we didn’t have to use our bullpen a lot and that will help us in the final game."