Loss for Grayson at New York Platinum Tournament

The run of Kiwi squash player, Campbell Grayson has come to an end at the Tournament of Champion in New York’s Grand Central Station at the hands of top 10 ranked, Simon Rosner (Germany).

The second round match ended with 2018 tournament champion, Rosner winning 11-8, 11-2, 11-4 in 37 minutes with Grayson keeping tabs on his opponent in the first game, but fading under the relentless pressure of his opponent in the later stages.

Countryman, Paul Coll the events fifth seed takes on Englishman Tom Richards in the third round tomorrow while Joelle King the women’s tournament sixth seed plays Julianne Courtice (England) in her second round match.