NZF: City and Wellington pull away from pack

Sunday, 12 January, 2020 - 18:26

Auckland City sounded a warning to the rest of the ISPS Handa Premiership that there would be no holiday hangover, scoring six goals to overcome Waitakere United and consolidate their lead at the top with 21 points from nine matches.

Team Wellington sit three points back thanks to a decisive 4-0 win over Hawke’s Bay United this afternoon and likewise look set for finals football. The chasing pack couldn’t be tighter though with just four points separating places three to ten. With plenty of fixtures still remaining, anyone could yet make a move into the play-off picture.

Team Wellington’s Hamish Watson scored twice in the first five minutes at David Farrington Park, volleying home from a corner and then converting a one-on-one chance a minute later to get his team off to a flyer. Sam Mason-Smith made it a 3-0 cushion at half time with a diving header, before Nathanael Hailemariam had the last say in additional time.

Hawke’s Bay battled hard but were always playing catch up in the face of a supremely confident Team Wellington, who sit well clear in second place after today’s win.

Tasman United took three points at home in equally windy conditions at Saxton Field, upsetting defending champions Eastern Suburbs with a 2-0 victory. Both teams tried their best to play passing football, with the hosts’ Jesse Randall the standout with some fine runs on the wing.

After a goalless first half, Jean-Phillippe Saiko opened the scoring just after the break as both teams looked for a more direct route to goal. Randall later laid the ball on for Lachlan Brooks to score his first Premiership goal in additional time and wrap up the three points.

Canterbury United’s hosting of Hamilton Wanderers had everything but goals in the first half of an entertaining and open match. The scoring exploded into life late on, Jacob Richards setting up George King to give the Dragons the lead with just over 20 minutes to go before Derek Tieku equalised and Tommy Semmy then converted twice in quick succession to give Hamilton three points on the road and leave the hosts wondering what had just happened.

Auckland City racked up six in a powerful performance on Saturday afternoon away to Waitakere United in the latest instalment of the Super City derby. The Navy Blues’ build-up play was too strong, with Dylan Manickum finishing a classy move on the break and skipper Cameron Howieson scoring a header to give them a 2-0 lead at half time.

The contest was over after Manickum headed his second goal just after half-time, his team taking almost all the chances that came their way as Myer Bevan, Clayton Lewis and Maro Bonsu-Maro all also got on the scoresheet. Waitakere scored two consolation goals, through Dane Schnell and youngster Rayhan Carlson Du-Toit, but were well beaten on the day.

The Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Southern United played out an entertaining end-to-end contest at the newly-named Sky Stadium on a blustery Wellington Saturday afternoon. The home team took the lead when Byron Heath headed home from a corner midway through the first half, a reward for good pressure.

Both sides were finding it hard to carve out chances, especially after the Phoenix went down to ten men when new signing Brandon Wilson was given his marching orders early in the second half. It was Southern’s Andrew Cromb with the final say, turning home a volley from a corner in the dying minutes to claim a point for the visitors.

For the table and more information on the ISPS Handa Premiership please click here

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week Nine

Wellington Phoenix Reserves 1 (Byron Heath 32’)

Southern United 1 (Andrew Cromb 85’)

HT: 1-0

Waitakere United 2 (Dane Schnell 56’, Rayhan Carlson Du-Toit 83’)

Auckland City 6 (Dylan Manickum 20’, 48’, Cameron Howieson 40’, Myer Bevan 64’, Clayton Lewis 80’, Maro Bonsu-Maro 86’)

HT: 0-2

Canterbury United Dragons 1 (George King 68’)

Hamilton Wanderers 3 (Derek Tieku 82’, Tommy Semmy 84’, 88’)

HT: 0-0

Tasman United 2 (Jean-Philippe Saiko 49’, Lachlan Brooks 90 + 7’)

Eastern Suburbs 0

HT: 0-0

Team Wellington 4 (Hamish Watson 4’, 5’, Sam Mason-Smith 37’, Nathanael Hailemariam 90 + 3’)

Hawke’s Bay United 0

HT: 3-0