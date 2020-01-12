Tuatara thrash Sydney in biggest ever win

Sunday, 12 January, 2020 - 21:19

The Auckland Tuatara have recorded their biggest ever win with a 16-2 thrashing of the Sydney Blue Sox to win their four-game series 3-1 and extend their lead atop the Northeast Division of the Australian Baseball League.

The Tuatara bats were alive from the outset with just about everyone getting in on the act. They scored five runs in the fifth and tacked on runs in every inning after that.

Catcher Jonny Homza paced the visitors - going 5-5 to be the first Tuatara in history to have a five-hit night - driving in a run and scoring three times.

Josh Morgan had four RBIs in his final game for the club while Yonny Hernandez (2-5), Josh McAdams (2-5) and Max Brown (3-5) drove in a pair of runs each.

In all the Tuatara line-up had 20 hits.

Their run tally bettered their previous best of 11 runs scored - occurring on two occasions last season - while they also picked up the biggest single game win to beat the previous best of an 11-2 victory over Geelong Korea last season.

Former major league pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng looked impressive in a brief start as he struck out four while not giving up a hit or walk in three innings in his first performance for the club.

San Francisco Giants minor leaguer Sandro Cabrera threw a scoreless inning in his ABL debut while Jimmy Boyce did a nice job of two-hit baseball over four innings to earn the win.

The Tuatara record improves to 19-13 and they hold a four and a half game lead over the Bandits and Cavalry.

Assuming the bush fires ravaging Australia don’t intervene, the Tuatara will stay in Australia and head to Canberra on Wednesday to start a four-game series against the Cavalry on Thursday night.