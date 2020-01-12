Dream11 Super Smash: Wrap

Sunday, 12 January, 2020 - 22:36

The Auckland ACES have booked the third spot in the Dream11 Super Smash finals with a six-wicket win over the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve.

A brilliant fourth-wicket partnership of 132 between Craig Cachopa (66 off 43) and Mark Chapman (58- off 38) got the visitors out of an early hole to ensure they chased down the Firebirds' total of 165-7 with two overs to spare.

The win moved them into third on the ladder with 20 points. The Knights beat the Canterbury KINGS soon after at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, which eliminated the KINGS from finals contention, confirming the ACES’ spot.

The ACES join the Firebirds and the Otago Volts in the playoffs. The ACES will travel to play the Elimination Final on Friday. Just who their opponent is won’t be known until Tuesday night.

The Volts can book a home final - and avoid the Elimination Final against the ACES - if they beat the KINGS at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

If the KINGS defeat the Volts, the Grand Final will be in Wellington next weekend.

The ACES' chase started poorly with Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips and Colin Munro all back in the hut and the score at 33-3.

But captain Cachopa and Chapman got the innings back on track and then prospered with a mammoth stand that was only broken with the scores level.

Earlier, Devon Conway again starred with the bat, scoring a classy 69 off 52 balls. Conway had good support from Rachin Ravindra (30 off 20) and Michael Bracewell (34 off 20).

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the ACES bowlers, taking 3-34 from his four overs. Chapman was also influential with the ball, returning 2-18 from his three.

Perfect ten for Wellington Blaze

The Wellington Blaze have completed the Dream11 Super Smash round-robin unbeaten with a seven-wicket win over the Auckland HEARTS at the Basin Reserve.

The Blaze, who will host the women's Grand Final at the Basin Reserve next weekend, eased past the second-placed HEARTS with 10 balls to spare.

Katie Perkins was in fine touch again for the visitors, hitting an unbeaten 56 and notching her fifth half-century of the competition.

Perkins had good support at the top of the order from Lauren Down (33 off 25) as the HEARTS posted a potentially competitive total of 139-5.

Maddy Green (58 off 53) and Sophie Devine (29 off 17) put the Blaze in command quickly in reply and the hosts were 54 for none after their powerplay.

Melie Kerr (34 off 28) also chimed in with a handy knock as the defending champions cruised towards victory.

The HEARTS will host the Elimination Final on Thursday where they will play the third-placed Otago Sparks. The winner of that match heads to Wellington for the Grand Final.

Both the HEARTS and Blaze have finished their round-robin, while the Sparks have one more fixture before the finals, against the Canterbury MAGICIANS at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

Knights finish season in style

The Knights have finished their Dream11 Super Smash season with a thrilling win over the Canterbury KINGS with two balls to spare.

Chasing 155 to win, the Knights needed a late surge to get home with five wickets in hand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

In a must-win match, the KINGS won the toss and chose to bat. The visitors got off to a horror start and found themselves reeling at 24-4 after four overs.

Cam Fletcher helped revive the innings with an unbeaten 59, while Todd Astle struck 35 off 15 balls to boost the total to 154-7.

Anurag Verma and Scott Kuggeleijn were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. Verma finished with 3-29 from his four overs, while Kuggeleijn took 2-23 from his spell. Ish Sodhi (2-27) also played a key role in restricting the KINGS through the middle overs.

In response, opener Anton Devcich struck 57 off 46 balls to have the Knights well placed at 103-4 at the start of the 15th over in their chase.

With the required rate creeping up, Daryl Mitchell smashed 40 off 25 balls including four sixes. When he departed seven runs were still needed off five balls.

After two singles, Peter Bocock switch hit Will Williams for six to win the match.

Moments earlier, at the Basin Reserve, the Auckland ACES had secured victory against the Wellington Firebirds. Their win moved them up to 20 points and eliminated the Knights regardless of the result at Bay Oval. The KINGS were eliminated from finals contention upon their loss.

The Knights have finished their season and sit in fifth place on the ladder. The KINGS have a chance to move off the bottom of the standings with a win over the Otago Volts in their final match on Tuesday at Hagley Oval.

MAGICIANS conjure second win

Spirit v MAGICIANS scorecard

The Canterbury MAGICIANS put together an excellent all-round bowling display and edged the Northern Spirit by five wickets with two balls spare at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, the Spirit were soon reeling at 25-4. Katie Gurrey (21) and Olivia Lobb (33) rebuilt the innings somewhat but the hosts were still bowled out in the 19th over for 110.

In reply, the MAGICIANS kept wickets in hand with top-scorer Jacinta Savage (42) guiding the chase. However, they didn’t reach the total until the final over as the run-rate stalled late with the loss of three quick wickets.

The Spirit have finished their campaign with two wins. Also with two wins, the MAGICIANS have a chance to climb off the bottom of the ladder with a victory against the Otago Sparks at Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

COMING UP:

Tuesday, January 14

Canterbury MAGICIANS v Otago Sparks, Hagley Oval

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Canterbury KINGS v Otago Volts, Hagley Oval

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

Thursday, January 16

Women's Elimination Final

Auckland HEARTS v Otago Sparks, Eden Park Outer Oval

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport