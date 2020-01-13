Ski racer overcomes injury on tricky Giant Slalom course

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 09:08

Alpine skier Katie Crawford has overcome injury to place 30th on a difficult Giant Slalom course at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Crawford crashed in training two days before competition and required seven stitches in her upper right arm.

Despite the injury the 17-year-old recorded two solid runs in a combined time of 2:23:25 on a bluebird day at Les Diablerets in Switzerland.

"The top half of the course I skied pretty positively, I could’ve been stronger in the second half but overall I was really happy with my runs," said Crawford.

"I loved today it was so amazing, usually I get pretty nervous but the atmosphere here is so cool so it was a great experience."

The course was icy and steep at points with around half of the 78 competitors crashing and recording a DNF.

Crawford was supported by her mum and dad and three siblings who travelled from Auckland for the Games.

"It’s pretty special to have them here, I’m really lucky."

Crawford (Auckland Diocesan School) will compete in Slalom on Tuesday January 14th.

Meanwhile the New Zealand Curling Team defeated Turkey in a tight match to continue its unbeaten run.

Zoe Harman, Lucy Neilson, Hunter Walker and Will Becker combined to defeat the Turkish side 7-6 for their third win from three matches at the Champery Curling Arena.

They take on Norway tomorrow (January 13th).

New Zealand’s luge athletes have also been in action, hurtling down the track at speeds in excess of 100kph.

Dunedin athletes Hunter Burke and Ella Cox have been training in temperatures as low as -20 degrees in the satellite village of St Moritz.

"You’ve just got to stay inside as much as possible when it’s this cold but the Youth Olympic environment has been amazing I’m loving it," said Burke.

"It’s lovely to be here and I’m really enjoying it. There’s loads of snow here which I’m loving even though it keeps getting all through my boots," added Cox.

The Luge events will take place on Switzerland’s famed St Moritz-Celerina Bobrun which hosted the 1924 and 1948 Olympic Winter Games. Unlike other bobsleigh and luge tracks, the track is not artificially refrigerated but is created each winter using only snow and water.

The New Zealanders say the track is living up to its legendary status.

"It’s really smooth and very fast. Overall it’s a really good track which should make for some good racing," said Burke.

"Training’s going well I’ve had clean runs haven’t hit the wall or crashed at all. There’s definitely bits I can improve on but I’m feeling confident that I’ll be able to step it up from here," said Cox.

Luge begins on January 17th.

Winter Youth Olympic Games coverage is available on Sky Sport.