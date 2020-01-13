Carlos Spencer to join T20 Black Clash

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 11:37

The Hot Spring Spas T20 Napier Black Clash in association with Heartland Bank has secured former All Black Carlos Spencer to round off Team Rugby when they compete against an array of cricketing stars in the annual T20 cricket match-up at McLean Park on January 17.

The King of the toffee pops and the master of skill Carlos Spencer has been subbed in to replace the injured Kaylum Boshier in Team Rugby and Australian funny man Andy Lee (of Hamish and Andy fame) takes the final wildcard spot in Team Cricket.

"I’m not sure of Los’s cricket pedigree," said coach and selector Sir Graham Henry, "but he’s certainly never been short on confidence. So I’m sure he will pull some Spencer magic out of the bag and go well for Team Rugby."

Stacked full of stars, including Sri Lankan stars Muttiah Muralitharan, the highest wicket taker of all time in ODI’s and test matches and Mahela Jayawardene who has scored the highest test score in history for a right hand batsman, the T20 Napier Black Clash is sure to deliver a dynamic, entertaining match for fans.

There were many memorable moments in the inaugural sold-out T20 Black Clash in Christchurch, with New Zealand’s favourite All Black Richie McCaw taking a sensational catch to dismiss Stephen Fleming, Israel Dagg bowling a screamer of a yorker to break the toe of Fleming, Jordie Barrett’s direct hit of the stumps from the out-field to run-out Hamish Marshall and a sensational stumping by former All Black halfback Ofisa Tonu’u to dismiss former Black Cap wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi, as Team Rugby beat Team Cricket by five wickets.

Ticket prices have been set to make it accessible for everyone. An adult ticket gives fans a kids ticket free! Adults from $49 (+fees) at Ticketek.

BLACK CLASH GAME DAY INFO:

January 17th, 2020

â° Gates 2:30pm, First Innings 4pm

McLean Park, Napier

TEAM RUGBY

Sir Graham Henry - Coach / Selector

Richie McCaw

Israel Dagg

Jason Spice

Ofisa Tonu’u

Beauden Barrett

Jordie Barrett

Aaron Smith

Brad Weber

Derren Witcombe

Carlos Spencer

Plus International wildcards

Muttiah Muralitharan

Mahela Jayawardene

TEAM CRICKET

Stephen Fleming - Coach / Captain

Daniel Vettori

Nathan Astle

Grant Elliott

Jacob Oram

Hamish Marshall

Chris Harris

Kyle Mills

Luke Ronchi

Nathan McCullum

Mathew Sinclair

Plus International wildcard

Andy Lee (Hamish and Andy)